ARLINGTON, Va., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Hospital Center (VHC Health ), a community-based health system providing medical services to the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and the Virginia area, and Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people's well-being, are partnering through the Unite Virginia network. This network allows users to send and receive secure, electronic referrals and monitor patient outcomes in real-time. Through their partnership, VHC Health and Unite Us aim to address the unmet needs of people and families throughout the state.

VHC Health Partners with Unite Us to Address Critical Community Needs with Coordinated Resources

In Virginia, Unite Us connects people to much-needed resources and services, such as assistance with behavioral health, food, and housing. Partners in the Virginia network are connected through Unite Us' shared technology platform, which enables them to securely send and receive electronic referrals, address people's social needs, and improve health across communities. The Unite Virginia network is built in partnership with the Office of the Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Resources, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

"The need for collaboration across health care and wellness services has never been greater, and we are grateful to be partnering with Unite Us to help better establish a holistic level of care when it comes to providing for our patients both inside and outside of our facility walls," said James Meenan, Associate Vice President of Population Health at VHC Health. "The Unite Us software links directly with our electronic health record system, EPIC, creating a seamless and convenient way for our patients to access a network of providers that can carefully transition them out of our health system to other levels of care, and connect them with community resources like stable housing options, food insecurity solutions, and more."

Together, VHC Health and Unite Us will securely connect people in need with community-based resources that can be difficult to navigate otherwise. Unite Virginia provides a central point of contact where health and social services providers can securely access and refer people to needed services while monitoring progress and measuring outcomes.

"Unite Us' collaboration with VHC Health will improve patient care management by connecting VHC patients to social care resources that impact people's day-to-day lives," said Martha Rodysill, Customer Success Manager at Unite Us. "Together, VHC Health and Unite Us are bridging the gap between health and social care across the communities we serve and remain committed to growing the momentum in Northern Virginia and the DC area."

Joining the network is free of cost for community-based organizations and many organizations that are considered part of the safety net, like community health centers, free clinics, and nonprofit organizations. Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers who want to connect their clients and patients to VHC Health's services within Unite Us' network can reach out to uniteus.com/contact/ .

About VHC Health™

VHC Health provides exceptional medical services as our region's community health system. Virginia Hospital Center was recently designated a 2021 Top Teaching Hospital by The Leapfrog Group. In 2022, the Hospital was selected for an 11th consecutive Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ and a 21st consecutive 'A' grade from The Leapfrog Group. Virginia Hospital Center is a 453-bed, not-for-profit teaching facility and designated as a Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center. VHC Health is a proud member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network—a national network of independent healthcare organizations.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solutions establish a new standard of care that identifies social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to further drive community investment. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

VHC Health Contact

Maryanne Boster

703.558.6595

[email protected]

Unite Us Media Contact

Damien Graham

Senior Director, Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Unite Us