Vheda Health Announces Appointment of Bill Henderson as Chief Growth Officer

Focus on continuing and leading the Company's rapidly growing market share

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vheda Health, a national pioneer in virtual health engagement is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Henderson as its new Chief Growth Officer. With a distinguished career in healthcare management and business development, Bill is uniquely positioned to drive strategic growth and innovation at Vheda Health.

Vheda Health names Bill Henderson Chief Growth Officer to drive strategic expansion. Post this Bill Henderson, Chief Growth Officer, Vheda Health

Since joining Vheda Health in a consulting role in September 2022 as the Senior Vice President of Business Development, Bill has played a key role in refining the company's strategic partnerships and sales strategies. His efforts have notably increased top-line growth and expanded membership.

Bill came to Vheda Health with an impressive background, having previously served for 15 years as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Liberty Dental Plan, where he successfully grew sales to more than $900 million and expanded membership to over 6 million. His strategic insights and leadership were instrumental in developing key partnerships and enhancing the company's market positioning. His career also includes significant Senior-Suite roles at PrimeVision/OptiCare Health Systems and Continental Life & Health, where he managed key growth stages, including acquisitions and public offerings.

Bill has a proven track record in Medicaid, Medicare, and SNP, with a focus on health equity and underserved populations. His strategic initiatives have led to the development of specialized HMOs in North Carolina and Texas and innovative healthcare programs like the dental Foster Care Carve-out in Texas, improving cost management and health outcomes.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role with Vheda Health, a company that is making a profound impact on healthcare for chronic conditions and maternal health. I look forward to leveraging my experience in business development and strategic partnerships to further Vheda Health's mission and enhance our market presence," said Bill.

In his new role as Chief Growth Officer, Bill expertise will be crucial in forging relationships, developing Vheda Health's payer partnership strategies and revenue generation, enhancing governmental relations, and broadening the company's impact across the healthcare sector.

Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health, commented, "Bill's background in building successful payer partnerships in healthcare services is the perfect match for Vheda Health. His leadership will undoubtedly elevate Vheda Health to new heights by enhancing our offerings and extending our market presence, thereby empowering every person to live their best life."

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans helping underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Vheda Health Partnerships

Vheda Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Vheda Health