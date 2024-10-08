Vheda Health Welcomes Former Anthem Executive Ken Goulet as Newest Board Director

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vheda Health, a pioneering leader in virtual health engagement for underserved populations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ken Goulet to its Board of Directors. With a career spanning more than 30+ years growing and leading the nation's largest health insurance organizations, Mr. Goulet brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that immediately contribute to Vheda's strategic vision and growth.

Ken Goulet has held various senior leadership roles throughout his career, most notably serving as Executive Vice President of Anthem, Inc, where he led the Commercial and Specialty Business in the United States. Under his leadership, he had P&L responsibility for 30 million Medical members and 17.5 million Specialty members. Mr. Goulet also served as President and CEO of Anthem's Employer, Medicaid, Individual, and Specialty Business Unit, as well as President and CEO of its National Accounts division. Earlier in his career, he spent 23 years at CIGNA Corporation in a variety of senior management, sales, and operational roles.

"Ken is one of the few industry veterans who truly understands the complexities of health insurance and the strategic levers that drive success, making him the perfect addition to our team," said Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health. "We are thrilled to have him join our board and look forward to leveraging his knowledge and relationships as we continue accelerating Vheda Health's market share."

In addition to his leadership experience, Goulet is widely recognized for his strategic vision and ability to foster collaboration among diverse stakeholders and drive meaningful improvements in healthcare delivery. He has been instrumental in developing initiatives that enhance access to care and promote health equity —values that are at the heart of Vheda Health's mission.

"I am honored to join Vheda Health's Board of Directors," said Goulet. "Vheda Health's market leading chronic care and maternal health programs are the engine driving government payors; and their outstanding member engagement, ROI, and clinical outcomes are best-in-class. I look forward to accelerating Vheda's vision of creating the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life."

Mr. Goulet's appointment is effective immediately. He will be actively involved in guiding Vheda Health's strategic initiatives and supporting the company's mission of accelerating health equity for everyone by providing simple access to care from anywhere.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the pioneering leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care and maternal health programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

