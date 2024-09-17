Vheda Health Welcomes Kerry Lee Perry as Chief Marketing Officer

Joins to lead the Company's strategic marketing and growth initiatives

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vheda Health, a national pioneer in virtual health engagement, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Kerry Lee Perry as Chief Marketing Officer. Known for her strategic foresight and results-driven leadership, Kerry brings a wealth of experience that positions her to effectively lead Vheda Health's growth and marketing strategies and joining at a time when Vheda Health's membership and partner base is growing rapidly.

Kerry Lee Perry, Chief Marketing Officer - Vheda Health

Previously serving as Chief Marketing Officer and Project Management Officer at IPG, Inc. (now Evolent Health), Kerry not only spearheaded the marketing division but was also instrumental in redefining its business strategy and operational efficiencies. Under her leadership, the company achieved a remarkable 60% increase in annual revenues to $83M, alongside successful rebranding initiatives that dramatically boosted customer engagement and satisfaction, earning her recognition as one of Forbes' Top Ten Entrepreneurs to Watch in Healthcare. Prior to that, Kerry honed her executive skills leading 3M Health Information Systems strategic partnerships and marketing to record sales and revenue growth over an 11-year period.

Expressing her enthusiasm about her new role, Kerry stated, "I could not be more excited to join Vheda Health at a time when the company is making significant advances in health equity and outcomes. The opportunity to apply my experience in support of Vheda Health's innovative approach to enhancing the lives of those with chronic conditions inspires me and is incredibly motivating."

In her new role, Kerry will oversee all Vheda Health's comprehensive marketing strategies and activities, while infusing her distinctive approach to operational excellence across the company's broader strategic initiatives. Her leadership will focus on intensifying the company's market presence, enhancing digital and community engagement, and cultivating strategic alliances that synergize with Vheda Health's core objectives.

Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health, praised Kerry's appointment, saying, "Kerry is a powerhouse, blending innovative marketing with robust business strategy and operational acumen. Her unique ability to turn vision into action is exactly what Vheda Health needs as we rapidly scale the organization. Her impressive track record and forward-thinking leadership style are invaluable assets to our team."

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care and maternal health programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84% member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media Contact

Vheda Health Partnerships

Vheda Health

[email protected]

SOURCE Vheda Health