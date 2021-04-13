vHive adds Senior Crane Industry Veteran to Lead Global Market Expansion in the Construction and Crane Industry

NEW YORK, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive, the only software solution that enables enterprises to digitize their field assets and operations using autonomous drone hives, announced today the hiring of Kevin Schultz as the Head of Sales to the Crane and Construction Verticals. This key appointment further extends vHive's commitment to be the leading enterprise drone hive software for the construction and crane verticals.

"We are excited to have Kevin, an outstanding industry leader, join our team. Kevin brings an impressive record of success in delivering solutions for the Crane industry," said Yariv Geller, CEO and Co-Founder of vHive. "Kevin will accelerate vHive's growth as we continue to scale our autonomous drone hive software solutions to address the construction and crane markets demand in multiple regions."

Kevin brings over two decades of managerial experience in the crane industry, leading teams to drive business and deliver excellence in Service, Sales, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services. Kevin previously served as Vice President of Sales at Maxim Crane Works, driving the company's sales force toward continued growth. During his term at Maxim Crane Works, Kevin also served as the Vice President Service Group, responsible for developing maintenance plans to maximize crane readiness and availability.

As vHives' sales lead to the Construction and Crane vertical, Schultz will drive new customer opportunities, engaging them to achieve their digitization strategies using vHive's solution. This appointment represents an important step in vHive's continued expansion.

"I'm thrilled to join the vHive team and look forward to contributing to the company's success in the coming years.", said Schultz. "vHive is known for its technology leadership in the use of autonomous drones for asset digitization. I look forward to bringing these solutions to new customers in the Construction and Crane Industry, solving industry problems and delivering value."

About vHive

vHive is a global leader of drone software solutions. vHive accelerates enterprises' continuous digital transformation, enabling them to make better decisions based on accurate field data and analytics. vHive is the only software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitize their field assets and operations. vHive is making an impact in a variety of industries including communication towers, construction, insurance and rail by dramatically cutting operational costs, generating new revenue opportunities and boosting employee safety. Learn more at www.vHive.ai

