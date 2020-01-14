VHMA Partners with VetSuccess for Veterinary Practice Analytics and Benchmarks

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering their commitment to veterinary practice management and their status as the industry's definitive data experts, VetSuccess is now proud to partner with the Veterinary Hospital Managers Association (VHMA). VetSuccess is a Gold Business Alliance Partner to the VHMA and will be providing benchmarks for VHMA member hospitals.

The mission of the VHMA is to enhance and serve veterinary management professionals through superior education and certification including their Certified Veterinary Practice Manager (CVPM) credentialing. With this mutual dedication to the industry, it's no surprise that the VHMA shares core values and guiding principles in common with VetSuccess.

According to VHMA Executive Director, Christine Shupe, CAE, "One of VHMA's main functions is to provide our members with educational resources, including insightful data, metrics, and benchmarks. We chose to partner with VetSuccess because of their specific expertise in veterinary data and their ability to help our members grow."

Since 2011, VetSuccess has honed the ability to harness vast amounts of veterinary data, serving up reliable, consistent, and easy-to-understand metrics to practices. They simplify and normalize complex layers of practice management codes into clear, actionable data.

"Veterinary data is all we do," says VetSuccess CEO and Founder Martin Traub-Werner. "We've been fully committed to the veterinary industry since day one and couldn't be happier to now partner with the VHMA. We're thrilled to be able to provide powerful data and benchmarks to VHMA member hospitals."

The VetSuccess suite of products includes monthly practice performance reports, daily dashboards including custom dashboards, and automated marketing solutions. VetSuccess aims to empower veterinary professionals with the information and solutions they need to improve the health of their businesses.

With this partnership, VetSuccess furthers its mission to help all veterinary practices continue to use data to care for their practices like they care for their patients.

