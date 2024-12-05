VHP's Orthopedic Care Partners Announces Dr. Tim Corvino as Chief Executive Officer, Secures $185 Million Strategic Investment from Brookfield and Completes $358 Million Senior Debt Refinancing

New Executive Leadership Under Corvino, Capital Raise Positions Company For Strong Future Growth

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Orthopedic Care Partners ("OCP" or the "Company"), a leading orthopedic practice management platform, today announced that Tim Corvino, MD was named as the Company's Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Corvino is the former CEO of Spire Orthopedic Partners. He also previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Covenant Physician Partners and, prior thereto, as Chief Operating Officer of U.S. Acute Care Solutions.

In addition, the Company announced a growth recapitalization transaction, inclusive of a $185M hybrid capital raise provided by Brookfield Asset Management through its Special Investments program ("BSI") and a $358M senior credit facility refinancing, led by TPG Twin Brook Capital Partners ("TPG Twin Brook"). BSI's hybrid capital investment brings strategic partnership and adds additional flexibility to OCP's capital structure, positioning the Company for its next phase of growth. OCP's successful debt refinancing extends and reprices the Company's existing credit facility to a lower rate, while providing OCP with an expanded revolving credit facility and delayed draw term loan to support OCP's future growth.

"Today's senior debt refinancing and partnership with BSI positions OCP for accelerated future growth; we look forward as an organization to growing OCP's presence in current and new markets, continuing to invest in enhancing our patient care and experience at every OCP location and executing on our robust pipeline of high impact growth opportunities," commented Dr. Corvino, OCP's Chief Executive Officer.

Orthopedic Care Partners, which has a presence in five states and supports 136 recognized physicians across a platform of 42 clinical locations and six ambulatory surgery centers, is backed by Varsity Healthcare Partners ("VHP"), a Los Angeles-based lower middle-market healthcare services private equity investment firm with deep expertise and a long track record of building leading physician practice management platforms.

Moelis & Company LLC acted as exclusive placement agent and exclusive financial advisor to the Company in connection with this financing, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP acted as legal advisor to OCP and VHP.

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to BSI, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal advisor to BSI.

About Orthopedic Care Partners

Orthopedic Care Partners (OCP) is the leading partner for high-performing, quality, and patient-focused orthopedic surgery practices. OCP provides a full spectrum of services and enhanced resources to help its family of practices thrive and grow while still fostering the unique identities that have made them so successful. To learn more, visit www.ocpmgmt.com .

About Varsity Healthcare Partners

Varsity Healthcare Partners (VHP) is a lower middle-market private equity investment firm focused on partnering with founders, entrepreneurs, and management teams to build leading healthcare services companies. VHP's tactical investment strategy emphasizes identifying and transacting with growth-seeking, provider- or founder-owned companies, leveraging VHP's developed "buy and build" playbook to drive significant operational, managerial enhancements early in the life of each platform investment, followed by a well-resourced aggressive and multidimensional growth plan. VHP's unique tactical investment playbook and strong track record are complemented by VHP's distinct organizational culture, emphasizing highly collaborative engagement, strong professional accountability, and a commitment to excellence in work product and team performance. For more information, please visit https://varsityhealthcarepartners.com/.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles. For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com .

About TPG Twin Brook

TPG Twin Brook is a direct lending finance company focused on providing cash-flow based financing solutions for the middle market private equity community. The firm is managed by highly experienced, dedicated professionals who have successfully worked together throughout their careers at leading middle market lending institutions. TPG Twin Brook's flexible product suite allows for tailored financing solutions for leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, add-on acquisitions, growth capital and other situations.

