VHS Learning Opens Fall 2026 Online High School Course Registration with Three New AP® Career Kickstart Offerings

Flexible online courses expand access to high-demand subjects like cybersecurity, business, and networking

BOSTON, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When VHS Learning 's fall 2026 course registration opens on May 6th, high school students can expect exciting new course offerings for the 2026-27 school year. The nonprofit has added additional selections to its catalog of more than 250 unique instructor-led high school courses, which range from core subjects and career-focused electives to Advanced Placement® and Honors options.

VHS Learning supports high schools of all types — urban, rural, public, private, and homeschooling — in expanding their programs of study and offering high-quality courses that might not otherwise be available locally. Adding VHS Learning courses is quick and easy, as VHS Learning provides the course instructors and curriculum, as well as its team of helpful online learning experts.

Among the new courses being offered this fall are AP® Cybersecurity, AP® Business with Personal Finance, and AP® Networking. These college-level courses are part of the College Board's new AP Career Kickstart™ group of courses, which are designed to accelerate high school students on their paths to in-demand careers. In addition to receiving college credit at over 1,900 higher education institutions, students who complete Career Kickstart™ courses and earn a qualifying score on the AP® exam will also receive a corresponding credential that validates their skills to career technical education programs of study or potential employers.

"We're very excited to add three new courses to our catalog for the 2026-2027 school year that are part of the College Board's new Career Kickstart program, including being selected as a pilot school for AP Networking," said Kim Spangenberg, Associate Dean of Curriculum at VHS Learning. "Students don't need any prior knowledge of these subjects to enroll and engage in authentic work that provides an opportunity to earn employer-endorsed credentials in addition to college credit. These courses will provide valuable opportunities to prepare more students for various post-secondary pathways."

In AP® Cybersecurity, students explore the foundational concepts of cybersecurity knowledge and practice. Students will learn about common virtual threats and vulnerabilities, then study how risk management and mitigation strategies are used to secure networks, devices, data, and more. As part of the AP Career Kickstart™ program, students who complete this rigorous, college-level introductory cybersecurity course and receive a qualifying AP® exam score earn the AP Cybersecurity Credential.

Students who enroll in AP® Business with Personal Finance will discover the business disciplines of entrepreneurship, marketing, finance, accounting, and management through real-world case studies and project-based learning. Additionally, students will learn and apply all of the National Standards for Personal Financial Education created by the Council for Economic Education and the Jump$tart Coalition for Personal Financial Literacy. Upon completion of the course and a qualifying AP® exam score, students earn the AP Business with Personal Finance Credential.

AP® Networking is a college-level course that blends essential networking concepts with relevant, hands-on problem-solving activities and simulations to help students build a strong understanding of network hardware, configuration, protocols, data transmission, and security practices. Students work collaboratively to connect, configure, troubleshoot, and secure devices and networks, learning the value of cybersecurity and mitigation while building critical thinking and communication skills. VHS Learning is offering this program as a 2026-27 School Year AP Networking® pilot school.

"As career pathways continue to evolve, it's critical that students have access to courses that reflect the skills employers are looking for today. With AP Business with Personal Finance, AP Cybersecurity, and AP Networking, students can gain both academic knowledge and career-ready credentials—helping them prepare for future careers while also earning college credit in high school," said Carol DeFuria, President and CEO of VHS Learning.

Fall 2026 enrollment for VHS Learning courses begins May 6.

To enroll, visit: https://my.vhslearning.org/PublicStudentCourseRegistration.aspx

About VHS Learning

VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning's 250+ online high school courses — including 29 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.

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SOURCE VHS Learning