Vi Announces Groundbreaking Reports on AI's Transformative Impact in Healthcare, Pharma, and Wellness Sectors

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vi, the Enterprise-AI Platform for Health, revealed today the launch of two pivotal annual reports: 'The State of AI in Healthcare and Pharma Report' and 'The State of AI in Wellness Report'. These comprehensive analyses provide an in-depth look at the transformative role of AI across the healthcare, pharma, and wellness sectors, informed by the latest data and advancements in the field.

Unveiling the Future AI in Healthcare, Pharma, and Wellness

The reports uncover that while 35% of health enterprises have initiated the integration of AI solutions, a vast portion of the sector remains at the preliminary stages of adoption. This critical juncture highlights the significant potential for AI to revolutionize healthcare and wellness through enhancing diagnostic accuracy, streamlining administrative operations, and personalizing patient care.

Key Highlights from the Reports:

AI usage is projected to grow exponentially across the health industry, with a 37.3% annual increase expected, highlighting an urgent call for organizations to adapt.

An analysis of AI adoption within healthcare and pharma indicates a pivotal moment for technological transformation.

The profound impact of AI on improving diagnostic precision, administrative efficiency, and offering personalized care and member experiences.

In the health and wellness sector, there are three primary areas where AI is disrupting traditional methods: personalizing prospect acquisition, optimizing member journeys, and automating business processes.

AI shows an enhanced capability to significantly reduce Customer Acquisition Costs (CPA) and increase the Lifetime Value (LTV) of members across the health and wellness sectors.

Omri Yoffe, CEO of Vi, emphasized the significance of these findings, "AI technology continues to drive a massive shift across the entire health sector, presenting unparalleled opportunities to enhance health outcomes and enterprise operational efficiencies. These reports serve as a navigational guide for health organizations through this technological evolution, enabling them to fully harness the potential of AI."

Both reports aim to detail the transformative effects of AI across the healthcare, pharma, and wellness sectors and address the challenges of its broader adoption. They provide strategic for organizations looking to navigate this shift effectively.

About Vi.

Vi Enterprise AI helps the world's largest health organizations maximize health outcomes and financial returns. Vi's configurable platform, combined with licensed consumer behavioral data (SDOH, Mobility, Search, Purchases, Media, and more) on 96% of the US population and over 100 million lives on the platform, enables precise, predictive and personalized acquisition, engagement and retention throughout the member lifecycle via optimized communications and media triggers.

Vi serves industry leaders such as National Health Plans, Wellness Clients, and Top Pharma brands, driving an average of 4.2X ROI by reducing the cost per acquisition by 17%, attrition by 8.7%, and increasing engagement by 22%.

Headquartered in New York City and with teams in Tel Aviv, Boston, Austin, and Nashville, Vi remains committed to leveraging technology and data science to help people live better, healthier lives.

For Additional Information:

For further insights and to access 'The State of AI in Healthcare Report' and 'The State of AI in Health & Wellness Report 2024', visit vi.co .

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

Connect with Vi on LinkedIn for the latest updates and insights.

SOURCE Vi Labs