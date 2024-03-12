Vi Expands Wellness Advisory Board with Several Industry Veterans

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vi , the Enterprise-AI Platform for Health, announced the expansion of its Wellness Advisory Board. Composed of distinguished executives from health, wellness, and fitness sectors, this board will offer strategic guidance as Vi continues to lead in the development and deployment of advanced AI solutions aimed at enhancing member acquisition, engagement, retention, and overall health outcomes.

"We are thrilled to welcome this impressive group of industry experts to our Wellness Advisory Committee," said Omri Yoffe, CEO at Vi. "Their depth of expertise and diversity of perspectives will be invaluable as we continue advancing our AI portfolio to drive better member health outcomes and financial returns to our enterprise customers."



The 6 Wellness Advisory Board members will now include:



Bryan O'Rourke: Seasoned health & fitness industry leader, leading several multi-million global ventures. Currently the President of the Fitness Industry Technology Council and CEO at Core Health & Fitness.

Seasoned health & fitness industry leader, leading several multi-million global ventures. Currently the President of the Fitness Industry Technology Council and CEO at Core Health & Fitness. Chris Craytor: Chair of IHRSA Board of Directors, Leads ACAC Fitness & Wellness Centers and is the CEO of Welld Health, focusing on integrating medicine and fitness throughout the country.

Chair of IHRSA Board of Directors, Leads ACAC Fitness & Wellness Centers and is the CEO of Welld Health, focusing on integrating medicine and fitness throughout the country. Francesca Schuler: Veteran fitness industry CEO and Board Director, member of CA Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-being, President of CFA.

Veteran fitness industry CEO and Board Director, member of CA Governor's Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-being, President of CFA. Jeff Skeen: Prominent CEO in the fitness industry, blending medical and fitness expertise to guide health clubs, medical groups, and wellness organizations towards growth.

Prominent CEO in the fitness industry, blending medical and fitness expertise to guide health clubs, medical groups, and wellness organizations towards growth. Chris Withers : Accomplished finance executive with expertise in investment banking and corporate finance, driving shareholder value and advising companies on critical strategic decisions.

Accomplished finance executive with expertise in investment banking and corporate finance, driving shareholder value and advising companies on critical strategic decisions. Brian Calegari: Innovative fitness professional with 24 years of experience, excelling in operations, revenue growth, and creating memorable brand experiences.

Francesca Schuler, Wellness Advisory Board member states, "Physical activity is essential to combat the rising physical and mental health crisis in America. Motivating people to participate in physical activity is a continued challenge but data and automated AI practices can help health organizations motivate and engage current and future members to get moving in a personalized and scalable way. I am looking forward to bringing my experience in optimizing omnichannel member experiences to help Vi create more personalized and rewarding health journeys."

"Drawing on my experience as Chair of the IHRSA Board of Directors and as an advocate towards preventive health, the development of solutions focused on enabling individuals to take control of their well-being remains top-of-mind," said Chris Craytor, Wellness Advisory Board member. "With Vi's AI capabilities, there is potential to engage individuals in personalized exercise and nutrition programs that drive measurable health outcome improvements."

About Vi:

Vi is the Enterprise-AI for Health , helping healthcare, pharma, and wellness organizations maximize member health outcomes and financial returns.

VI serves the world's largest health organizations — from Fortune 500 health providers to pharma and consumer brands — helping them maximize acquisition, enrollment, engagement, retention, and health outcomes.

The Enterprise-AI platform serves over 100 million members daily and covers an extensive 96% of US Household data. Headquartered in New York City and with teams in Tel Aviv, Boston, Austin and Nashville, Vi remains committed to leveraging technology and data science to help people live healthy and active lives.

Media Contact:

Email media@vi.co to learn more



SOURCE Vi Labs