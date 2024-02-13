VI Peel® Announces 36% Boost in Anti-Aging Benefits of Botox® from New Clinical Study

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VI Peel, the leader in painless and skin-tone inclusive corrective chemical peels, announces revolutionary new study findings published in the prestigious Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (JDD)* regarding the efficacy of their ToxBooster® treatment: a 2-part professional treatment that unites a VI Peel® with a same-day Neurotoxin Injection, like Botox®, for enhanced anti-aging results.

Amazing Transformation After Just ONE ToxBooster® Treatment. See Improvement in Wrinkles, Hyperpigmentation, Texture, and More.



Conducted by board-certified dermatologist Wendy E Roberts, MD, FAAD and Nancy Miller, RN, MBA, findings from this clinical study demonstrated that after just 1 (one) ToxBooster Treatment, participants experienced a 60% reduction in wrinkles (vs. just 37% with the neurotoxin injectable alone**), 59% reduction in hyperpigmentation, and 70% improvement in skin tone.

"The efficacy of VI Peel and Botox same-day treatment was clinically proven by the improvements to wrinkle severity, uniformity of pigment, and skin tone via photographic matching," Roberts says. "The clinical significance of this combination will appeal to multi-generational patients where anti-aging and skin health remain at the forefront of their buying habits."

Under the leadership of CEO and woman of color Marya Khalil, VI Peel has thrived in the professional skincare industry, especially amongst skincare professionals and patients with skin of color. The brand is committed to developing inclusive peel, skincare, and treatment formulas that are safe and suitable for all Fitzpatrick skin types—that's why 60% of the patients in this ToxBooster clinical study were skin of color. This is in direct contrast to the majority of medical or clinical studies that favor Caucasians or lighter Fitzpatrick types.

"Peels and treatments can respond differently and yield different results on skin of color," Khalil says. "It's critical that all Fitzpatrick skin types are represented when developing formulas and protocols, and that skincare professionals know they have a safe, inclusive formula they can trust to perform on all of their patients."

A ToxBooster Treatment combines a VI Peel followed immediately by a Neurotoxin Injection (like Botox®, Xeomin®, Dysport®, Juveau® and Daxxify®). Administering these two modalities during a same-day appointment synergistically improves the results of both, combatting not just wrinkles—which is widely considered to be the main sign of aging—but ALL signs of aging including sun damage, laxity, and texture. A VI Peel treatment is a painless corrective chemical peel that's safe for all skin types and tones, designed to resurface the skin and correct skin concerns like hyperpigmentation (including melasma, sun damage, and dark spots), wrinkles, acne, and more.

"Two powerful treatments, one appointment, maximum impact," Nancy Miller, RN of the study says. "The ToxBooster Treatment is a hyper-efficient solution for patients that want results quickly. And it offers dermatologists and skincare professionals the opportunity to level up their cosmetic services and maximize patient satisfaction."

Vitality Institute

Vitality Institute is the revolutionary skincare company that pioneered the first painless and skin tone inclusive chemical peel in 2005, developed by Dr. Khalil. Now under his daughter Marya Khalil's leadership, the company has grown to offer six medical grade VI Peel formulations customized to every patient's skin concerns, as well as an at-home clinical skincare line, VI Derm.

Since inception, over 10 million peels have been performed worldwide and VI Peel has been recognized by both consumer groups and industry leaders as the #1 chemical peel in the country. With custom blends targeted for each patient's needs, VI Peel helps treat skin concerns such as sun damage, melasma, aging skin, active acne, acne scarring, keratosis pilaris and more. Learn more about VI Peel, VI Derm, and ToxBooster Treatment at www.vipeel.com.

