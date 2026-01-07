Vi Releases 2026 State of AI Reports, Defining the New Performance Standard for Healthcare, Biopharma, and Wellness

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vi , the AI powering health enterprises that serve more than 190 million people, today announced the release of three State of AI 2026 reports: Healthcare, Biopharma, and Wellness. These three industry reports offer one of the most comprehensive analyses to date of how AI is shifting from experimentation to enterprise infrastructure across the global health economy.

The New Performance Standard for Healthcare, Biopharma, and Wellness

The reports synthesize data from industry research, emerging technology architectures, and Vi's work across health enterprises. Across all three sectors, a clear pattern has emerged: AI has moved beyond predictive insights and is now operating as the execution layer, identifying friction, triggering interventions, and completing multi-step workflows autonomously.

In Healthcare, agentic AI now orchestrates and executes end-to-end operational workflows previously coordinated by entire support teams —accelerating care-gap closure, reducing administrative burden, and improving patient activation. Early adopters report 10–20% higher scheduling response, 20–50% no-show reduction, and 30–40% documentation lift, while foundation models improve reasoning across clinical pathways and revenue-cycle workflows. By 2028, more than 80% of routine workflows may be AI-operated.

In Biopharma, AI is becoming the operating layer across commercial, medical, and clinical functions. Organizations deploying multi-agent orchestration see 10–35% improvements in HCP activation, 2–3× faster evidence synthesis, 15–30% adherence lift, and 10–20% reductions in enrollment delays. AI-native trials, automated scientific reasoning, and real-time medical engagement are redefining lifecycle performance.

In Wellness, AI has become the operating layer, shifting the category from static programs and engagement heuristics to continuously adaptive systems where every plan, touchpoint, and behavioral nudge is dynamically optimized. Platforms leveraging agentic systems report 3–6× improvement on core KPIs, 20–50% lower churn, 40–60% less support load, and measurable biometric improvements such as +18% deep-sleep duration.

"Our industry is moving from experimenting with AI to operating on it," said Omri Yoffe, CEO of Vi. "Leaders are implementing AI workflows around intelligence that can predict, decide, and act - at scale."

"At Vi, we believe data and know-how should serve the industry, not sit on a shelf. We've organized this information so operators, researchers, and leaders can actually use it in their day-to-day work. We'll continue making these accessible across our platforms and initiatives, and if there's a specific question or use case you'd like to explore, just reach out."

About Vi

Vi's Enterprise AI platform helps leading health organizations drive measurable performance and better health outcomes. Our platform transforms how enterprises activate, engage, and operate — turning data science into tangible patient- and enterprise-level ROI through a transparent, privacy-safe and seamlessly integrated AI orchestration layer.

Today, Vi powers real-world impact at a national scale:

190M+ patients and members supported in achieving healthier outcomes

$2B+ in measurable value generated for Healthcare, Pharma, and Wellness clients

50+ life-changing therapies advanced across oncology, pediatric epilepsy, diabetes, and more

Vi enables health enterprises to deliver precision, speed, and operational excellence with AI they can trust, measure, and scale safely.

Headquartered in New York City and with teams in Tel Aviv, Boston, Austin, and Nashville, Vi remains committed to leveraging technology and data science to help people live better, healthier lives.

