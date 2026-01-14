VIA and Kura Apply Zero Trust Technology to Safeguard Donor Funds Sent to Haiti

VIA's technology secures payments sent through Kura's merchant remittance and disbursement network to beneficiaries in Haiti while also reducing fraud

BOSTON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Science, Inc. (VIA) today announced a partnership with Kura Technologies Inc. (Kura), a Boston-based financial technology company, to support safer, more secure cross-border payments to beneficiaries in Haiti while also reducing fraud. By integrating VIA Zero Trust Fabric (VIA ZTF) and ultra-secure, ultra-simple wallet technology with Kura's merchant remittance application, individuals and organizations can send funds to relatives and other beneficiaries for use at local merchants in Haiti, rather than transferring cash directly to recipients.

This collaboration expands upon the Stellar Development Foundation and Hope for Haiti initiative, which delivered over $200,000 in safe, cashless aid to mothers facing financial hardship using VIA's wallet technology.

Beginning in January, Kura will integrate with VIA ZTF, expanding their currently supported merchant payment flows to include stablecoins disbursed through VIA's wallet technology. Kura's technology establishes a flow of funds directly to vetted merchants, rather than individual recipients. Instead of cash, recipients receive a credit to purchase food and other necessities at the point of sale, requiring only SMS or text capability. Merchants are then able to verify balances and complete cashless transactions.

This integration provides a seamless, end-to-end digital financial solution to distribute financial aid while reducing fraud and physical risks associated with carrying, storing, or redistributing cash. The approach ensures funds are received by merchants with reduced fraud and fees, which reportedly impact merchant profits by 15% to 20%. Stablecoins mitigate ongoing concerns in environments where financial stability and physical security are not guaranteed. This delivers aid and personal transfers to those who need them most, safely and transparently.

"Today's geopolitical environment is fraught with risk when it comes to dispersing financial aid," said Colin Gounden, Co-Founder and CEO of VIA. "This partnership will provide peace of mind to individuals supporting those in need abroad that the funds will reach the intended recipient for critical goods – safely, securely, and with greater transparency."

"Our focus has always been on helping people provide support to their loved ones without exposing them to unnecessary risk," said Stephanie Joseph, Co-founder and CEO at Kura. "VIA's secure, enterprise-grade stablecoin disbursement capabilities, paired with Kura's vetted merchant networks and digital payment tools, create a trusted distribution layer that reduces fraud and risk while remaining practical for last-mile recipients."

Built on VIA ZTF, the integration will use VIA's technology to support secure, passwordless authentication for Kura's remittance flows, the same technology used by warfighters and other operators in contested and disrupted environments where internet and electricity are unreliable.

About VIA

VIA is the trusted Web3 technology partner to the Pentagon and Fortune 100 companies around the globe, driven to make mission-critical digital assets accessible anywhere, anytime, through ultra-secure, ultra-simple technology. Backed by 19 issued patents, VIA's quantum-resistant, passwordless, military-grade technologies safeguard customers' most valuable digital assets from human and AI agent threats. Learn more at www.solvewithvia.com.

About Kura

Kura supports cross-border payments—including B2B aid disbursements, merchant payments, remittances, and trade—in markets where traditional payment rails are limited or unreliable. Its compliance-first infrastructure enables secure and transparent money movement into last-mile markets across the Caribbean and Central America.

SOURCE VIA Science, Inc.