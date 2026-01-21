VIA Appoints Ashwani Dhar as Chief Executive Officer

The global leader in character strengths science, education, and applied practice. Advancing the future of thriving in life and work.

CINCINNATI, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The VIA Institute on Character, home of the world's most widely used, peer-reviewed character strengths assessment, the VIA Survey, and a leader in advancing the science and application of the 24 Character Strengths, announced today that Ashwani (Ash) Dhar has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Ashwani joins VIA at a defining moment in its history. Building on more than 25 years and more than 35 million people worldwide who have discovered their Character Strengths & Virtues through the VIA Survey, VIA is entering its next era. The organization is expanding its global reach while deepening its commitment to scientific excellence, accessibility, and real-world impact across personal development, health, workplaces, coaching, and education in service of greater human flourishing. Findings from VIA's recently released VIA Survey Impact Study show that 83% of participants reported that discovering their character strengths was meaningful, and 54% reported feeling more optimistic about life after taking the survey, reinforcing the practical, measurable value of strengths awareness.

With decades of executive leadership experience across technology-enabled services and purpose-driven organizations, Ashwani brings a track record of building durable institutions rooted in values, clarity, and people-first cultures. Most recently, he served as CEO of Adlucent, a performance marketing agency, where he led sustained growth while emphasizing long-term value creation, inclusive leadership, and organizational trust, principles that closely align with VIA's scientific integrity and nonprofit ethos.

VIA's founder and chairman, Dr. Neal Mayerson, underscored the significance of the appointment:

"Character strengths are the human qualities that help people learn, connect, and thrive. VIA's role has always been to bring the best of science to this deeply human work. Ashwani's leadership experience and values alignment give me great confidence that VIA will continue to grow with both rigor and heart."

As CEO, Ashwani will work in close partnership with VIA's board, faculty, staff, and global community to expand the organization's impact while protecting what has always mattered most: scientific rigor, global accessibility, and service to the public good, including the free VIA Survey.

For Ashwani, VIA's mission represents both continuity and possibility:

"VIA's work sits at the intersection of science and humanity. Giving people everywhere access to a common language for their strengths is both powerful and deeply practical. I'm honored to join VIA and to help extend this work to more communities, cultures, and life stages around the world."

The Board of Directors conducted a comprehensive search with an emphasis on long-term stewardship, leadership continuity, and mission alignment. Ashwani's appointment reflects VIA's intention to grow with purpose — balancing innovation with responsibility, and scale with integrity — as the organization enters its next era.

About the VIA Institute on Character

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, the VIA Institute on Character is a global nonprofit dedicated to advancing the science and practice of character strengths to realize the best in individuals, organizations, and communities. Founded in 2000 by Dr. Neal Mayerson and Dr. Martin Seligman, VIA is best known for developing the free VIA Survey, a research-based assessment that has helped over 35 million people discover their unique Character Strengths & Virtues profile, and for the people behind this work, including its leadership, board, and faculty.

VIA's tools light the way.

Individuals turn to them for greater self-knowledge and mental health.

Practitioners, including coaches, educators, and psychologists, apply them to help others grow.

Organizations partner with VIA to apply character strengths across recruiting, training, and leadership development to build healthy, high-performing cultures.

Researchers use them to deepen the science of well-being.

At its heart, VIA is about helping people shift from what's wrong to what's strong by discovering the best in themselves, supporting the best in others, and creating a more resilient, connected, and flourishing world.

