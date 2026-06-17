VIA DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Via Transportation, Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Important Information Regarding Section 15 Individual Liability Claims Against Via Transportation's CEO, CFO, and Six Directors Who Signed the IPO Registration Statement

NEW YORK, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) of a pending securities class action naming eight individual defendants who signed the Registration Statement for VIA's September 2025 IPO. Class Period: September 15, 2025 through June 9, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

VIA shares have fallen approximately 69% from the $46.00 IPO price to $14.12, a loss of $31.88 per share. The Court has set August 10, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

The securities action names CEO Daniel Ramot and CFO Clara Fain alongside six members of Via's Board of Directors: Arnon Dinur, William Nix, Noam Ohana, Nechemia Peres, Charles H. Rivkin, and Sarah E. Smith. Each individual defendant reviewed, approved, and signed the Registration Statement that formed the basis of VIA's $493 million IPO, the complaint alleges.

Section 15 Controlling Person Framework

Under Section 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, individuals who controlled a company at the time it issued securities containing material misstatements or omissions may be held jointly and severally liable for investor losses. The complaint contends that each named officer and director possessed the authority to direct the management and policies of Via and had the power to cause the Company to engage in the alleged wrongful conduct.

Alleged Control Person Liability

Daniel Ramot served as CEO and Principal Executive Officer, directing company strategy and participating in the roadshow presentations to prospective IPO investors

Clara Fain served as CFO, Principal Financial Officer, and Principal Accounting Officer, overseeing the financial disclosures incorporated into the Offering Documents

Each of the six director defendants signed the Registration Statement filed with the SEC, personally certifying its contents

The complaint asserts no Individual Defendant conducted an adequate due diligence investigation and will be unable to establish the statutory "due diligence" affirmative defense

The Offering Documents allegedly omitted that ARR per customer was already declining and that German regulatory barriers were obstructing the company's core growth strategy

Due Diligence Obligations and the Registration Statement

The Securities Act imposes strict liability on signatories of a registration statement that contains material misstatements or omissions. As pleaded, each Individual Defendant bore a personal obligation to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the Offering Documents before signing. The complaint charges that defendants failed to disclose known adverse trends, including deteriorating per-customer revenue and regulatory obstacles in Germany, a market representing nearly 20% of total revenue.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When eight individuals sign a registration statement for a nearly half-billion-dollar offering, investors are entitled to expect that those signatories verified the material disclosures within it." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information to join the recovery or call (212) 363-7500.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP -- Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VIA Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the VIA lawsuit? A: The complaint names Via Transportation, Inc. and eight individual defendants including CEO Daniel Ramot, CFO Clara Fain, and six directors who signed SEC filings in connection with the September 2025 IPO.

Q: What is the VIA class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Via Transportation, Inc. (NYSE: VIA) alleging materially false and misleading statements in the IPO Registration Statement between September 15, 2025 and May 12, 2026. Shares fell approximately 69.3% after the truth was revealed, causing significant losses for shareholders.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: How do I know if I lost enough money to be the lead plaintiff? A: There is no minimum loss threshold. Courts appoint the investor with the largest provable loss who is willing and able to represent the class adequately. Contact Levi & Korsinsky before August 10, 2026 to evaluate.

Q: What if I already sold my VIA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before August 10, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP