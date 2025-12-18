VIA Labs Expands Connectivity Portfolio with New Line of Industrial-Grade USB Hub Controllers

TAIPEI, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Labs, Inc. (VLI), a leading supplier of USB4, SuperSpeed USB, USB 2.0, and USB Power Delivery Controllers, announced its new line of industrial-grade USB 2.0 Hub controllers, VL122 and VL123. This launch marks the company's entry into industrial-grade applications and highlights its technical capabilities and long-term supply commitment in high-reliability design. VLI will showcase these controllers during CES 2026, January 6–9, at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

VL122 Block Diagram

VIA Labs' industrial-grade USB 2.0 hub controllers are engineered for stable and reliable operation in extended-temperature environments from -40°C to +85°C and feature enhanced signal integrity and low-power design. They are ideal for embedded systems, servers, industrial PCs, smart retail terminals, and more. These controllers expand VLI's portfolio into industrial-grade connectivity solutions, enabling customers to build robust, high-availability systems with greater deployment flexibility in challenging thermal environments.

Tony Ho, Senior Director of Product and Manufacturing Engineering at VLI, stated: "VLI has established a comprehensive industrial-grade product reliability verification process from product specification definition to quality- and reliability-driven processes through layout implementation. The key design IP and full-chip system validation are compliant with international electronic environmental stress testing standards."

He further added, "VLI has established a complete in-house product verification laboratory. High-coverage self-debug test vectors and specialized equipment characterize the electrical performance limits and tolerances of the device under test, ensuring the lowest DPPM in customer applications. We collect and continuously monitor certified test data from our manufacturing and testing partners to ensure strict quality control."

VL122 is a 4-port USB 2.0 Hub controller compliant with the latest USB 2.0 specification (updated in June 2025), including the DCR specification and related ECN updates. VL122 utilizes the compact QFN28 5×5 mm package, integrates a 5V-to-3.3V linear regulator, and supports flexible configuration management via SMBus or EEPROM, enabling customization of several parameters, including VID/PID and electrical settings of individual ports. VL122 delivers industry-leading low-power performance and has obtained USB-IF USB 2.0 Hub certification (TID# 14201). VL122 USB 2.0 hubs are available in both commercial and industrial grades, with optional unique serialization for applications requiring stringent supply chain traceability.

VL123 is an upcoming 4-port USB 2.0 Hub controller featuring a Multiple Transaction Translator (MTT) architecture that significantly improves throughput when multiple USB full-speed (FS) devices operate simultaneously. VL123 supports a similar flexible configuration scheme through either SMBus or EEPROM and is pin-compatible with VL122. Samples are expected to become available in Q2, 2026.

VIA Labs at CES 2026

Date: Jan 6–9, 2026

Location: The Venetian Resort, Las Vegas, USA

Product Availability

For sample inquiries, contact your local VIA Labs sales representative or email [email protected].

Product Details

VL122 – https://www.via-labs.com/product_show.php?id=126

VL123 – https://www.via-labs.com/product_show.php?id=123

About VIA Labs, Inc.

VIA Labs, Inc. (VLI) is a leading supplier of USB4, SuperSpeed USB and USB Power Delivery Controllers and DP Video Converter, based on the latest USB-IF Standards. VLI leverages its expertise in analog circuit design, high-speed serial interfaces, and systems integration to create a rich product portfolio that includes USB Host, Hub, and Device controllers in addition to USB PD controllers. VLI has demonstrated technology and industry leadership through Standards Development and bringing newly developed USB Technologies to market.

