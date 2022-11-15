VIA Motors and EAVX announce partnership for development of Class 2b Proxima Van

The two companies will work to develop Class 2-5 electric work trucks, beginning with a class 2b delivery van.

delivery van. Initial proofs of concept will be available in the first half of 2023.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Motors, a U.S. based All-Electric Commercial OEM Vehicle Manufacturer at the forefront of fleet electrification, today enters a partnership with EAVX, the newest business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (JBPCO), to develop a fully electric class 2b delivery van. The new vehicle will be designed and prototyped by EAVX, feature VIA's proprietary VDRIVE skateboard technology and the body will eventually be manufactured by Morgan Olson.

VIA Motors and EAVX are developing Class 2-5 electric work trucks.

"VIA Motors is working to change last and mid-mile delivery with functional, reliable, and durable electric work trucks that are preferred by drivers and have an attractive total cost of ownership," said Bob Purcell, CEO. "By pairing VIA's industry-leading VDRIVE skateboard and EAVX's innovative, walk-in van concept, we view this as the perfect partnership as we strive to develop technology that delivers a smooth, quiet and ergonomically pleasing experience for drivers."

"Like EAVX, VIA is a company centered around innovation and collaboration, and we are thrilled to partner with them on developing the next generation of delivery vehicles," said Mark Hope, COO and General Manager of EAVX. "Since the beginning, we've worked to be at the forefront of the industry by collaborating with fellow leaders like VIA. This partnership is another critical way in which we are transforming the world's largest fleets for a more sustainable future."

Together, the two companies will jointly develop Class 2-5 electric work trucks utilizing VIA's fully customizable electric "skateboard" (low floor) platform, with an initial focus on a Class 2b product. VIA's VDRIVE skateboard delivers a range of features, including a 3-in-1 drive system, the ability to accommodate multiple battery sizes, high cargo-volume efficiency, a driver-forward design that enhances driver view, and industry-leading turn radius and maneuverability.

About EAVX

EAVX, the newest business unit and subsidiary of JB Poindexter & Co, collaborates with the most advanced electric and alternative power chassis producers, allowing chassis partners to focus on their revolutionary and proprietary technologies. EAVX and the individual business units of JBPCO are the integration bodybuilders of choice for chassis producers serving present and future EV and alternative fuel markets and advanced vehicle technology markets. Visit eavxco.com for more information.

About VIA Motors

VIA is a leading electric commercial vehicle company with proven advanced electric drive technology, delivering sustainable mobility solutions for a more livable world. VIA designs, manufactures, and markets electric commercial vehicles, with superior life-cycle economics, for use across a broad cross-section of the global fleet customer base. VIA's vehicles are optimized for each fleet's needs, with intelligent software packages and fleet monitoring systems that are designed to reduce cost and improve operating efficiencies. VIA is a systems-driven company and strives to optimize the total fleet experience including energy, maintenance, uptime, route mapping and more, with reduced development time, improved quality, driving comfort, energy efficiency and connectivity. VIA Motors is in a pending transaction with Ideanomics (Nasdaq: IDEX), a global group with a mission to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles. Once it becomes part of Ideanomics, VIA can offer a total package that makes it easy for fleets to transition to electric drive vehicles, charging infrastructure and financing. https://www.viamotors.com

Media Contacts:

Matt Eul

Senior Manager, Marketing & Communications I EAVX

641.629.0921

[email protected]

Derek Larsen

Public Relations I VIA Motors

801.427.3972

[email protected]

SOURCE VIA Motors