Via Nova Therapeutics Announces FDA clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VNT-101, a novel direct-acting antiviral against Influenza A virus

News provided by

Via Nova Therapeutics

21 Sep, 2023, 16:05 ET

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Via Nova Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapeutics to treat viral infections with significant unmet medical need, today announced the clearance of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Influenza A nucleoprotein inhibitor, VNT-101.

"We look forward to evaluating VNT-101 in the clinic," said Don Ganem MD, Co-Founder and CEO of Via Nova Therapeutics. "This is an important step to developing a flu antiviral with a novel mechanism of action, and a milestone for Via Nova Therapeutics as we advance our first compound into the clinic."

About the VNT-101 program
VNT-101 is a novel investigational small molecule being developed for treatment of seasonal influenza A infection. It is directed against a novel target, the influenza A nucleoprotein (NP). VNT-101 has demonstrated activity in vitro against seasonal influenza A and highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 and H7N9 strains. Due to VNT-101's novel mechanism of action, it has also demonstrated activity in vitro against influenza A strains harboring resistance mutations to currently available influenza therapeutics.

About Via Nova Therapeutics
Via Nova's mission is to discover and develop safe and effective new therapies for viral diseases for which current treatments are lacking or inadequate. Founded in August of 2021 with the in-licensing of antiviral programs from Novartis, Via Nova Therapeutics' programs target influenza A virus, human rhinovirus, BK polyomavirus, and adenovirus. These programs target acute viral respiratory and ocular infections, and infections of the immune compromised. For more information about our people, science, and pipeline, please visit www.vianovatx.com.

SOURCE Via Nova Therapeutics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.