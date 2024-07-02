VIA Ranks Tops with Customers

Agency recognized with three awards at TransDASH Summit

SAN ANTONIO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIA Metropolitan Transit customers have given the San Antonio-area transit agency the highest customer satisfaction rating for the first part of 2024, according to a national rating scale that scores several U.S. transit agencies on customer experience metrics.

VIA earned three national awards from TransPro at the company's annual summit in June: the highest customer satisfaction score for Quarter 1 of 2024, the highest Net Promoter Score for Quarter 1 of 2024, and the Best Improvement in Net Promoter Score from Quarter 1 of 2023 to Quarter 1 of 2024.

TransPro is a transit industry leader in consumer insights and advisory services that tracks key performance metrics such as Net Promoter Score, frequency, organizational goals and service outcomes that are important to the community being served.

The firm tracks key metrics using TransDASH, a dashboard designed to measure customer, community and taxpayer value of participating transit agencies across the country, including VIA, Salem Area Mass Transit District, Capital District Transportation Authority, RTD in Denver, Colorado, TriMet in Portland, Oregon and several others.

A Net Promoter Score, or NPS, can range from -100 to 100, and is a metric measuring customer satisfaction and loyalty. It is an indicator of how likely customers are to recommend a product or service to friends and family, based on their experience using the service and interacting with team members.

For VIA, the NPS applies to VIA fixed-route bus service. It's designed to capture loyalty and helps in gauging potential growth. VIA's NPS was 44 in Quarter 1 of 2023 and increased a year later to 57 in Quarter 1 of 2024, indicating that VIA customers are likely to recommend VIA as a transportation alternative. The average NPS for agencies scored is 29.

"These awards are wonderful accolades for the agency. They underscore our commitment to customer experience. Our industry-leading Net Promoter Score shows that VIA is doing a good job providing customers a tremendous value when they use our service," said VIA Senior Vice President of Public Engagement Jon Gary Herrera, who represented the agency at the TransDASH summit and awards ceremony. "This is a recognition of the good work that VIA's employees do to make it possible for us to serve our community, every day."

