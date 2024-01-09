Via Scientific Raises $5M in Seed Funding to Accelerate the Pace of Life Sciences Discovery

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Via Scientific, Inc., developer of Via Foundry, the multi-omics platform that enables pharmaceutical companies, bio-techs and academic researchers to go faster in discovering novel biological insights, today announced the closing of $5m in funding led by G20 Ventures and Innospark Ventures. The syndicate also includes notable Life Science and AI Angel investors including Melissa J. Moore, former CSO of Moderna; Rob Hickey, Former EVP at DataRobot; and Janet Kosloff, Founder, and former CEO of InCrowd, Inc.

Unlocking the next generation of life sciences innovations will depend on researchers' abilities to not just uncover new data, but to identify patterns at the intersection of multiple "omics" disciplines (i.e., genomics, proteomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, etc.) and real-world evidence (e.g., phenotypes, clinical data, etc). Originally developed in the Bioinformatics Core at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, Via Scientific's revolutionary multi-omics platform enables researchers to study life in a concerted way, leveraging AI to analyze large scale, complex, and dynamic biological data to find novel associations between biological entities, pinpoint relevant biomarkers and pathways, and to identify markers of disease and physiology.

"We live in an incredible time with breathtaking opportunities lying at the intersection of biology, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing," said Jim Crowley, co-founder, and CEO of Via Scientific. "From precision medicine to agriculture to climate change and beyond, Via Foundry is a living, breathing scientific ecosystem that empowers scientists to better understand and advance our collective and individual health, and the overall health of our planet's global ecosystem."

Amplifying this vision, Alper Kucukural, co-founder CTO of Via Scientific and Associate Professor at UMass Chan Medical School, declared, "Our goal is to empower scientists to independently unravel the mysteries of biology. We're committed to democratizing science through cutting-edge AI technologies. This strategy is pivotal in sparking groundbreaking innovations and propelling the pace of scientific discovery to new heights."

The investment will enable Via Scientific to further accelerate its go-to-market activities, extend its existing library of hundreds of bioinformatic processes, pipelines, and AI models, and to expand its technology and scientific teams.

Mike Troiano, Partner at G20 Ventures said "Via Scientific is a game-changer in the biopharmaceutical landscape. Their ability to streamline and simplify complex multi-omics and real-world data analyses is what the world needs to save more lives sooner in the fights against disease, hunger, and climate change." Matt Fates, Partner at Innospark Ventures added "The combination of the team's scientific, AI and domain depth, along with their noteworthy customer traction was compelling and we are excited to partner with them on this journey." Troiano and Fates will both join Via's Board of Directors.

About Via Scientific: Via Scientific is the developer of Via Foundry, the multi-omics platform that enables pharmaceutical companies, bio-techs and academic researchers to go faster in discovering novel and reproducible biological insights . The company is on a mission to advance biopharmaceutical research, providing researchers with the tools needed to explore new medical and healthcare solutions that can positively impact and change the world.

About G20 Ventures: Based in Boston, G20 Ventures is the capital partner that helps new businesses grow with smart money, great storytelling, and the right connections.



About Inospark Ventures: Based in Boston, Innospark Ventures is an early-stage venture firm investing in AI driven companies.

