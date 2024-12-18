VIA Secures $268 Million Federal Grant for Green Line Advanced Rapid Transit Project

The service is designed to improve transportation options for the nearly 54,000 residents and 108,000 jobs located in the 10.35-mile corridor. The grant represents the largest federal investment in VIA's history and marks the first time the agency sought this highly competitive federal funding opportunity. To qualify, VIA demonstrated its ability to provide high-quality transit services along dedicated bus-only lanes and secure local matching funds for construction and operation of the project.

"The Green Line will make life easier and better for everyone in this vibrant, fast-growing city," FTA Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool said. "Right now, many San Antonio households are spending nearly a quarter of their income just on transportation. This new transit line will help lessen that financial burden and create a thriving environment where everyone can enjoy greater mobility and economic opportunities."

In 2020, San Antonio voters approved a measure to redirect an existing 1/8-cent sales tax to the transit agency, starting in 2026. This initiative, approved by more than 68% of voters will provide the necessary local match and operating funds for the Green Line.

"Today's signing is momentous for VIA and our community. Together with the FTA, we're now fully funded to construct the backbone of a system designed to meet the mobility needs of San Antonio, well into our evolving future," VIA President/CEO Jeffrey C. Arndt said. "The VIA Rapid Green Line will help countless residents and visitors more easily navigate our city, removing obstacles and barriers to health care, workforce development, jobs and opportunity that may have previously been out of reach. We see a future in which our customers spend less time traveling and more time doing the things that matter most in their lives."

The Green Line will connect riders from the San Antonio International Airport, through Downtown, and south to the historic Missions area. The innovative service will feature:

Reduced travel times: Dedicated lanes and synchronized traffic signals to ensure faster and more reliable trips.

Dedicated lanes and synchronized traffic signals to ensure faster and more reliable trips. Enhanced rider experience: Off-board fare collection, level platform boarding, and modern stations to create a seamless and comfortable commute.

Off-board fare collection, level platform boarding, and modern stations to create a seamless and comfortable commute. Improved mobility for all: The project includes upgrades to intersections, sidewalks, and drainage, benefiting pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

Advanced Rapid Transit corridors are a key component of VIA's Keep SA Moving plan, approved by voters in 2020. This comprehensive plan aims to transform the region's transportation network and provide residents with more equitable and sustainable transit options.

ABOUT VIA METROPOLITAN TRANSIT

VIA provides safe, reliable transportation options that place opportunity within reach for millions of passengers each year. VIA began operation in 1978 and today serves 14 member cities and the unincorporated areas of Bexar County, operating seven days a week on 75 routes, with complementing VIAtrans paratransit service and VIA Link on-demand options. VIA's family of services help connect our community, support economic vitality, and enhance quality of life throughout the region. In 2020, voters approved funding for VIA's Keep SA Moving plan, in support of projects designed for a modern mass transit system in San Antonio and Bexar County. Visit VIAinfo.net for more information. Follow us on Facebook, X, Threads, YouTube, and Instagram.

CONTACT: Stephen Andy Scheidt, (210) 381-9203

SOURCE VIA Metropolitan Transit