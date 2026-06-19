Via Transportation, Inc. Securities Class Action Result of Undisclosed Growth Obstacles and approximately 70% Stock Decline - Investors may Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq, at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors with substantial losses that they have until August 10, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Via Transportation, Inc. ("Via" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIA), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company's shares pursuant to and/or traceable to the Company's September 2025 initial public offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Via Transportation Investigation Speed Speed

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Via Transportation as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-via/?prs=prn to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 10, 2026 .

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About the Lawsuit

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus (filed with the SEC on August 15, 2025, and September 15, 2025, respectively) including all amendments thereto (collectively, the "Offering Documents"), contained materially incorrect or misleading statements and/or omitted material information that was required by law to be disclosed.

According to the Complaint, at the time of the IPO, and unbeknownst to investors, the Company had already begun to encounter obstacles including that it was adding customers faster than those customers were generating revenue, resulting in a decline in ARR per customer for the first time in eight quarters, and that Germany was stuck in a regulatory transition where customers had adopted microtransit but Via, as it later revealed, could not actually "sell the entire platform."

By the commencement of the action, Via's shares traded as low as $14.52, a decline of nearly 70% from the Offering Price.

The case is Garlesky v. Via Transportation, Inc., 26-cv-04870.

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About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

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Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

[email protected]

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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