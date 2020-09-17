ViaClean Technologies Offers To Safeguard American Icons By Donating Revolutionary BIOPROTECTUs™ System

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaClean Technologies, a Philadelphia-based biotech company that develops, manufactures and markets environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces, today announced that it will donate the BIOPROTECTUs™ System for application treatment of some of America's most iconic monuments as they begin to reopen. The announcement was made this week by Greg Tipsord, President and Chief Executive Officer of ViaClean Technologies.

To support the nation's reopening of the country, ViaClean Technologies is in discussion with some of America's most beloved landmarks to donate its revolutionary BIOPROTECTUs™ System. Treating symbols of hope and prosperity, such as the Statue of Liberty, 9/11 Memorial, New York Stock Exchange Building, Capitol Building and Ellis Island, with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System help instill a sense of safety and freedom as the nation resumes life during the pandemic. As part of this promise, ViaClean will reapply the BIOPROTECTUs™ System every 90 days in order to continuously safeguard.

"Although there is no quintessential solution to repair the nation, I believe it is our responsibility to do what we can to put America on the road to re-opening," said Mr. Tipsord. "Amidst these trying times, we look to these icons as cherished symbols of strength, unity, and hope and it's our honor to disinfect and protect these landmarks with the BIOPROTECTUs™ System."

The BIOPROTECTUs™ System by ViaClean Technologies encompasses an array of patented, registered technologies that will not only disinfect the surfaces of America's beloved icons from bacteria, mold, mildew and viruses, but also provide long term antimicrobial protection from bacteria*, mold, mildew, fungi and algae. An essential component in the BIOPROTECTUs™ System is BIOPROTECT™ RTU (https://bioprotect.us/); a groundbreaking, water-based antimicrobial product that when applied to both porous and non-porous surfaces, creates a highly durable protective shield that provides long-term (up to 90 days) antimicrobial protection that inhibits the growth of *odor and stain causing bacteria, mold, mildew, algae and fungi.

About ViaClean Technologies

ViaClean Technologies LLC, a biotech company, develops, manufactures and markets groundbreaking, innovative and environmentally responsible solutions that protect surfaces by disinfecting against viruses, bacteria, mold and mildew and safeguarding both interior and exterior physical surfaces from microbial contaminants (algae, odor and stain causing bacteria, fungi and mold). ViaClean Technologies' pioneering and proprietary technologies, products and services provide antibacterial, antimicrobial, disinfectant and advanced odor control solutions for commercial, institutional and consumer use. ViaClean's BIOPROTECTUs™ System products include BIOPROTECT™ for textiles, plastics and metal goods. ViaClean is headquartered in Philadelphia with a satellite office in New York. For more information, visit the ViaClean website (www.bioprotect.us).

