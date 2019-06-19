Viacom International Media Networks Takes VidCon To Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Viacom International Media Networks Americas announced today that Mexico City will be the first city in Latin America to host VidCon, the world's largest celebration of online video.

The inaugural VidCon Mexico will be held at the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City starting April 30. The four-day event will feature the most-popular digital celebrities from Latin America and the rest of the world, including Calle y Poche and Nickelodeon Latin America's newest digital star, Isabella de la Torre "La Bala".

VidCon is the world's largest immersive experience for fans, content creators, executives and brands who build, belong to, and celebrate diverse online communities. The event also serves as the meeting point for brands and executives who are passionate about digital creators, online video and social-first content. VidCon offers an opportunity for fans and industry leaders to meet the most influential content creators of the region while experiencing the future of video consumption and online storytelling.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2019, VidCon has hosted events in the US, UK and Australia, welcoming more than 100,000 attendees in the past year with a variety of interactive experiences, live music performances, panels with experts and content creators, one-on-one chats, meet and greets between fans and creators, innovative brand activations, selfie moments and much more. This July, VidCon US will assemble the most popular global digital stars and content creators and key senior executives from the most prominent digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, Twitch, Snapchat, Tik-Tok and more.

"We are excited to be the first country in Latin America to host VidCon," said Eduardo Lebrija, Senior Vice President and General Manager Latin America North and Regional Sales for Viacom International Media Networks Americas. "Mexico is an important creative hub content creators, brands and platform launches, and the first VidCon Mexico will be an incredible opportunity to unite and celebrate creators and fans and inspire the next generation of leaders and brands that will shape the future of the digital world."

"Mexico is one of the most vibrant, creative centers in the world for influencers, brands and content creators to build audiences and grow their brand," said Jim Louderback, General Manager of VidCon. "Many of the top global creators have emerged from Mexico in the last few years, and brands and marketers here have led the way in welcoming creators and influencers into their marketing mix. We couldn't be more excited to bring VidCon's unique mix of insight, expertise and community to Mexico in partnership with the amazing Viacom team."

VidCon will celebrate its 10th annual US convention July 10-13, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA. VidCon's 10th anniversary follows a rapid global expansion across events in Australia and The Netherlands in addition to the first ever VidCon London in February 2019.

About VidCon

VidCon US, VidCon Australia and VidCon London are the world's largest events for fans, creators, executives, and brands who are passionate about online video and building diverse communities. Across the three events, VidCon will host more than 90,000 attendees, in aggregate, via a variety of live on-stage performances, panels, fireside chats, interactive experiences, fan and creator meet & greets, innovative brand activations and more. VidCon's flagship show, VidCon US, celebrates its 10th Anniversary in 2019. VidCon was founded by veteran YouTube creator Hank Green and was acquired by Viacom in 2018.

