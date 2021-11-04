ViacomCBS Reports Q3 2021 Earnings Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Total Company Revenue Increased 13% Year-Over-Year, Reflecting Growth Across All Revenue Streams

Quarterly Global Streaming Revenue Surpassed $1 Billion for the First Time, with Growth of 62% Year-Over-Year, Driven by Strength in Subscriptions and Advertising

Added 4.3M Global Streaming Subscribers to Reach Nearly 47M in the Quarter, and Achieved 79% Year-Over-Year Growth in Streaming Subscription Revenue



Subscriber Acquisition and Consumption on Paramount+ Fueled By a Diverse Global Content Offering, Including A Quiet Place Part II , Paw Patrol: The Movie , the Return of the NFL, and the New CBS Fall Season



Generated 48% Year-Over-Year Growth in Streaming Advertising Revenue, Largely Driven by Pluto TV, Which Grew Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) to Over 54M and Revenue by 99% Year-Over-Year

Announced Broad Distribution Agreement with T-Mobile to Provide Its Customers with Paramount+

STATEMENT FROM BOB BAKISH PRESIDENT & CEO

"ViacomCBS continued to show tremendous momentum across the business as we executed against our strategy. We added 4.3M global streaming subscribers, raising our total to nearly 47M, driven by the scaling of the diverse content offering on Paramount+. Looking forward, we're thrilled about the fresh array of content coming to Paramount+ in the next few months and can't wait to share it with our global audience. Our strategy is clearly working and we'll continue to use the power of global content, distribution and market expansion to drive scale."

$ IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS



Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended June 30 GAAP

2021

2020

B/(W)%

2021

2020

B/(W)% Revenue

$ 6,610



$ 5,837



13 %

$ 20,586



$ 18,411



12 % ▪Advertising**

1,855



1,828



1 %

6,633



5,733



16 % ▪Affiliate**

2,102



2,059



2 %

6,284



5,956



6 % ▪Streaming

1,079



666



62 %

2,878



1,673



72 % ▪Theatrical

67



6



n/m

202



176



15 % ▪Licensing and other

1,507



1,278



18 %

4,589



4,873



(6) % Operating income

$ 879



$ 903



(3) %

$ 3,633



$ 3,056



19 % Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS

$ 0.69



$ 0.92



(25) %

$ 3.62



$ 2.47



Non-GAAP†























Adjusted OIBDA

$ 1,020



$ 1,052



(3) %

$ 3,887



$ 3,949



(2) % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS

$ 0.76



$ 0.83



(8) %

$ 3.23



$ 3.16



† Non-GAAP measures are detailed in the Supplemental Disclosures at the end of this release. *During the fourth quarter of 2020, ViacomCBS entered into an agreement to sell Simon & Schuster, which was previously reported as the Publishing segment. Simon & Schuster has been presented as a discontinued operation in the company's consolidated financial statements for all periods. **Excludes streaming revenue. n/m = not meaningful

OVERVIEW OF Q3 REVENUE

REVENUE BY TYPE

Advertising revenue grew 1% year-over-year, reflecting an improved advertising marketplace, partially offset by lower linear impressions, lower political advertising, and the absence of CNET Media Group ("CMG") as a result of its sale in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Affiliate revenue increased 2% year-over-year, reflecting higher reverse compensation and expanded distribution.

Streaming revenue rose 62% year-over-year:

Streaming advertising revenue grew 48% year-over-year, driven by growth in advertising on Pluto TV and Paramount+.



Streaming subscription revenue grew 79% year-over-year, reflecting strong subscriber growth from the company's subscription services.

Theatrical revenue reflects the releases of Paw Patrol: The Movie , Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins , and the second quarter release of A Quiet Place Part II , while the prior-year period was impacted by the closure or reduced capacity of movie theaters in response to COVID-19.

, , and the second quarter release of , while the prior-year period was impacted by the closure or reduced capacity of movie theaters in response to COVID-19. Licensing and other revenue, which includes fees from the licensing of our internally produced television and film programming across third party platforms, as well as fees generated from home entertainment, consumer products, and live events, increased 18% year-over-year.

$ IN MILLIONS Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2021

2020

$ B/(W) %

2021

2020

$ B/(W) % Advertising* $ 1,855



$ 1,828



$ 27



1 %

$ 6,633



$ 5,733



$ 900



16 % Affiliate* 2,102



2,059



43



2



6,284



5,956



328



6

Streaming 1,079



666



413



62



2,878



1,673



1,205



72

▪Advertising 531



360



171



48



1,461



873



588



67

▪Subscription 548



306



242



79



1,417



800



617



77

Theatrical 67



6



61



n/m

202



176



26



15

Licensing and other 1,507



1,278



229



18



4,589



4,873



(284)



(6)

Total Revenue $ 6,610



$ 5,837



$ 773



13 %

$ 20,586



$ 18,411



$ 2,175



*Excludes streaming revenue n/m = not meaningful

GLOBAL STREAMING HIGHLIGHTS

Global streaming subscribers rose to nearly 47M , adding 4.3M subscribers in the quarter.

, adding subscribers in the quarter. Subscriber additions in the quarter were led by Paramount+.



Domestically, Paramount+ saw strong subscriber sign-ups and engagement from a variety of content, including A Quiet Place Part II , Paw Patrol: The Movie , as well as the start of the NFL season.

, , as well as the start of the NFL season.



Internationally, Paramount+ launches to date have had strong momentum, led by progress in Latin America , Brazil , Australia and Canada .

, , and .

SHOWTIME OTT benefited from originals, including Billions , American Rust and The Chi .

, and .

Announced the signing of SkyShowtime, a joint venture with Comcast that will include premium and original content from both companies.



SkyShowtime will reach more than 20 European territories encompassing 90 million homes.

Pluto TV revenue grew 99% year-over-year, as MAUs increased to over 54M in the quarter, helped by international growth.

REPORTING SEGMENTS

TV ENTERTAINMENT

In Q3, CBS was the most-watched network in Daytime and Late Night. Hits like The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Big Brother were leaders in their respective categories among key demos.

and were leaders in their respective categories among key demos. Revenue grew 24% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher licensing, streaming, and affiliate revenue, partially offset by lower advertising revenue.

Advertising revenue decreased 2% year-over-year, primarily reflecting an unfavorable comparison to the prior-year revenue benefit from political advertising and the absence of CMG, partially offset by an improved advertising market in 2021.



Affiliate revenue grew 4% year-over-year, driven by growth in reverse compensation.



Streaming revenue rose 81% year-over-year, reflecting subscriber and advertising growth at Paramount+.



Licensing and other revenue increased 79% year-over-year, driven by the timing of program availability primarily due to COVID-19 production shutdowns in the prior-year, and a higher volume of domestic licensing.

Adjusted OIBDA decreased 21% year-over-year, reflecting the company's increased investment in Paramount+.

$ IN MILLIONS Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2021

2020

$ B/(W) %

2021

2020

$ B/(W) % Revenue $ 2,924



$ 2,354



$ 570



24 %

$ 9,244



$ 7,588



$ 1,656



22 % ▪Advertising* 943



966



(23)



(2)



3,838



3,134



704



22

▪Affiliate* 698



674



24



4



2,082



1,926



156



8

▪Streaming 390



216



174



81



1,062



613



449



73

▪Licensing and other 893



498



395



79



2,262



1,915



347



18

Expenses 2,653



2,011



(642)



(32)



8,308



6,280



(2,028)



(32)

Adjusted OIBDA $ 271



$ 343



$ (72)



(21) %

$ 936



$ 1,308



$ (372)



*Excludes streaming revenue

CABLE NETWORKS

In Q3, ViacomCBS had the most programs among the top 25 original cable series among P18-49, P18-34 and K2-11, more than any other cable family, including the top two Kids programs with Paw Patrol and The Patrick Star Show .

and . Revenue increased 13% year-over-year, reflecting growth across all revenue streams.

Advertising revenue increased 6% year-over-year, largely driven by an improved advertising marketplace, partially offset by lower linear impressions.



Affiliate revenue grew 1% year-over-year, reflecting expanded vMVPD distribution and rate increases, partially offset by subscriber declines.



Streaming revenue increased 53% year-over-year, largely fueled by advertising revenue growth from Pluto TV, as well as growth in subscribers for subscription streaming services.



Licensing and other revenue increased 23% year-over-year, primarily driven by the licensing of programming to Paramount+.

Adjusted OIBDA increased 5% year-over-year, reflecting the above-mentioned revenue growth, partially offset by an increased investment in streaming services and a higher level of original programming.

$ IN MILLIONS Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2021

2020

$ B/(W) %

2021

2020

$ B/(W) % Revenue $ 3,458



$ 3,061



$ 397



13 %

$ 10,192



$ 9,151



$ 1,041



11 % ▪Advertising* 917



862



55



6



2,806



2,622



184



7

▪Affiliate* 1,404



1,385



19



1



4,202



4,030



172



4

▪Streaming 689



450



239



53



1,816



1,060



756



71

▪Licensing and other 448



364



84



23



1,368



1,439



(71)



(5)

Expenses 2,552



2,195



(357)



(16)



6,977



6,206



(771)



(12)

Adjusted OIBDA $ 906



$ 866



$ 40



5 %

$ 3,215



$ 2,945



$ 270



*Excludes streaming revenue

FILMED ENTERTAINMENT

Revenue declined 2% year-over-year, driven by lower licensing revenues, partially offset by the benefit of current quarter theatrical releases.

Theatrical includes revenues from the third quarter releases of Paw Patrol: The Movie , Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins , and the second quarter release of A Quiet Place Part II , while the prior-year period was impacted by the by the closure or reduced capacity of movie theaters in response to COVID-19.

, , and the second quarter release of , while the prior-year period was impacted by the by the closure or reduced capacity of movie theaters in response to COVID-19.

Licensing and other revenue decreased 12% year-over-year due to lower volume of programming produced for third parties.

Adjusted OIBDA declined $16 million year-over-year, reflecting lower profits from current year releases as a result of higher distribution costs, as well as distribution costs associated with anticipated releases.

$ IN MILLIONS Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30

2021

2020

$ B/(W) %

2021

2020

$ B/(W) % Revenue $ 580



$ 590



$ (10)



(2) %

$ 2,244



$ 2,048



$ 196



10 % ▪Theatrical 67



6



61



n/m

202



176



26



15

▪Licensing and other 513



584



(71)



(12)



2,042



1,872



170



9

Expenses 542



536



(6)



(1)



1,930



1,851



(79)



(4)

Adjusted OIBDA $ 38



$ 54



$ (16)



(30) %

$ 314



$ 197



$ 117



n/m = not meaningful

BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

As of September 30, 2021 , the company had $4.8B of cash on its balance sheet and a committed $3.5B revolving credit facility that remains undrawn.

ABOUT VIACOMCBS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, its portfolio includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, ViacomCBS provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

For more information about ViacomCBS, please visit www.viacomcbs.com and follow @ViacomCBS on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains both historical and forward-looking statements, including statements related to our future results and performance. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events; generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "likely," "will," "may," "could," "estimate" or other similar words or phrases; and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: changes in consumer behavior, as well as evolving technologies, distribution platforms and packaging; the impact on our advertising revenues of changes in consumers' content viewership, deficiencies in audience measurement and advertising market conditions; our ability to maintain attractive brands and our reputation, and to offer popular programming and other content; increased costs for programming, films and other rights; competition for content, audiences, advertising and distribution; the potential for loss of carriage or other reduction in or the impact of negotiations for the distribution of our content; losses due to asset impairment charges for goodwill, intangible assets, FCC licenses and programming; the risks and costs associated with the integration of the CBS Corporation and Viacom Inc. businesses and investments in new businesses, products, services and technologies, including our streaming initiatives; evolving business continuity, cybersecurity, privacy and data protection and similar risks; content infringement; the impact of COVID-19 (and other widespread health emergencies or pandemics) and measures taken in response thereto; domestic and global political, economic and/or regulatory factors affecting our businesses generally; liabilities related to discontinued operations and former businesses; the loss of key talent and strikes and other union activity; potential conflicts of interest arising from our ownership structure with a controlling stockholder; and other factors described in our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. There may be additional risks, uncertainties and factors that we do not currently view as material or that are not necessarily known. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this communication, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues $ 6,610



$ 5,837



$ 20,586



$ 18,411

Costs and expenses:













Operating 4,064



3,462



12,292



10,779

Selling, general and administrative 1,526



1,323



4,407



3,804

Depreciation and amortization 95



97



289



331

Restructuring and other corporate matters 46



52



81



441

Total costs and expenses 5,731



4,934



17,069



15,355

Net gain on sales —



—



116



—

Operating income 879



903



3,633



3,056

Interest expense (243)



(259)



(745)



(763)

Interest income 11



14



37



39

Net gains (losses) from investments (5)



—



47



32

Loss on extinguishment of debt —



(23)



(128)



(126)

Other items, net (26)



(20)



(55)



(74)

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and equity in loss of investee companies 616



615



2,789



2,164

Provision for income taxes (120)



(26)



(312)



(352)

Equity in loss of investee companies, net of tax (18)



(9)



(80)



(30)

Net earnings from continuing operations 478



580



2,397



1,782

Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 73



47



126



90

Net earnings (ViacomCBS and noncontrolling interests) 551



627



2,523



1,872

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests (13)



(12)



(38)



(260)

Net earnings attributable to ViacomCBS $ 538



$ 615



$ 2,485



Amounts attributable to ViacomCBS:













Net earnings from continuing operations $ 465



$ 568



$ 2,359



$ 1,522

Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 73



47



126



90

Net earnings attributable to ViacomCBS $ 538



$ 615



$ 2,485



Basic net earnings per common share attributable to ViacomCBS:













Net earnings from continuing operations $ .70



$ .92



$ 3.65



$ 2.47

Net earnings from discontinued operations $ .11



$ .08



$ .20



$ .15

Net earnings $ .81



$ 1.00



$ 3.85



Diluted net earnings per common share attributable to ViacomCBS: (a)













Net earnings from continuing operations $ .69



$ .92



$ 3.62



$ 2.47

Net earnings from discontinued operations $ .11



$ .08



$ .20



$ .15

Net earnings $ .80



$ 1.00



$ 3.81



Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













Basic 646



616



638



615

Diluted 651



618



644



617



(a) Diluted net earnings per common share ("EPS") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, excludes the effect of the assumed conversion of our 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock to shares of common stock since it would have been antidilutive. As a result, in the calculations of diluted EPS the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding does not include the assumed issuance of shares upon conversion of preferred stock, and preferred stock dividends recorded during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $14 million and $30 million, respectively, are deducted from net earnings from continuing operations and net earnings, as applicable.

VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)



At

At

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 ASSETS













Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,823







$ 2,984



Receivables, net

6,560







7,017



Programming and other inventory

1,563







1,757



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,230







1,391



Current assets of discontinued operations

622







630



Total current assets

14,798







13,779



Property and equipment, net

1,809







1,994



Programming and other inventory

12,564







10,363



Goodwill

16,582







16,612



Intangible assets, net

2,790







2,826



Operating lease assets

1,511







1,602



Deferred income tax assets, net

1,221







993



Other assets

3,622







3,657



Assets held for sale

207







28



Assets of discontinued operations

808







809



Total Assets

$ 55,912







$ 52,663



LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current Liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 827







$ 571



Accrued expenses

1,878







1,714



Participants' share and royalties payable

2,099







2,005



Accrued programming and production costs

1,397







1,141



Deferred revenues

1,074







978



Debt

15







16



Other current liabilities

1,138







1,391



Current liabilities of discontinued operations

485







480



Total current liabilities

8,913







8,296



Long-term debt

17,696







19,717



Participants' share and royalties payable

1,228







1,317



Pension and postretirement benefit obligations

1,966







2,098



Deferred income tax liabilities, net

965







778



Operating lease liabilities

1,525







1,583



Program rights obligations

291







243



Other liabilities

1,948







2,158



Liabilities of discontinued operations

208







220



Redeemable noncontrolling interest

103







Commitments and contingencies





























ViacomCBS stockholders' equity:













5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $.001 per share; 25 shares authorized and 10 shares issued (2021)

—







—



Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; 55 shares authorized; 41 (2021) and 52 (2020) shares issued

—







—



Class B Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; 5,000 shares authorized; 1,108 (2021) and 1,068 (2020) shares issued

1







1



Additional paid-in capital

32,943







29,785



Treasury stock, at cost; 503 (2021 and 2020) Class B shares

(22,958)







(22,958)



Retained earnings

12,456







10,375



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,883)







(1,832)



Total ViacomCBS stockholders' equity

20,559







15,371



Noncontrolling interests

510







685



Total Equity

21,069







16,056



Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 55,912







VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in millions)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020 Operating Activities:





Net earnings (ViacomCBS and noncontrolling interests) $ 2,523



$ 1,872

Less: Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 126



90

Net earnings from continuing operations 2,397



1,782

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to net cash flow provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 289



331

Deferred tax (benefit) provision (21)



187

Stock-based compensation 154



188

Net gain on sales (116)



—

Gains from investments (47)



(32)

Loss on extinguishment of debt 128



126

Equity in loss of investee companies, net of tax and distributions 80



34

Change in assets and liabilities (1,336)



(62)

Net cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations 1,528



2,554

Net cash flow provided by operating activities from discontinued operations 124



11

Net cash flow provided by operating activities 1,652



2,565

Investing Activities:





Investments (147)



(60)

Capital expenditures (231)



(210)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (27)



(142)

Proceeds from dispositions 418



146

Other investing activities (26)



—

Net cash flow used for investing activities from continuing operations (13)



(266)

Net cash flow used for investing activities from discontinued operations (3)



(3)

Net cash flow used for investing activities (16)



(269)

Financing Activities:





Repayments of short-term debt borrowings, net —



(706)

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt —



4,365

Repayment of long-term debt (2,220)



(2,896)

Dividends paid on preferred stock (15)



—

Dividends paid on common stock (458)



(450)

Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock 983



—

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 1,672



—

Purchase of Company common stock —



(58)

Payment of payroll taxes in lieu of issuing shares for stock-based compensation (55)



(62)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options 408



—

Payments to noncontrolling interests (215)



(44)

Other financing activities 1



(43)

Net cash flow provided by financing activities 101



106

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (30)



(6)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,707



2,396

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period (includes $135 (2021) and $202 (2020) of restricted cash) 3,119



834

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (includes $3 (2021) and $138 (2020) of restricted cash, and $6 (2020) of assets held for sale) $ 4,826



$ 3,230



SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)

Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 included certain items identified as affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted OIBDA"), adjusted earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS, and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (together, the "adjusted measures") exclude the impact of these items and are measures of performance not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We use these measures to, among other things, evaluate our operating performance. These measures are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods, and they are important indicators of our operational strength and business performance. In addition, we use Adjusted OIBDA to, among other things, value prospective acquisitions. We believe these measures are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management; provide a clearer perspective on our underlying performance; and make it easier for investors, analysts and peers to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our year-over-year results.

Because the adjusted measures are measures of performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, operating income, earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, provision/benefit for income taxes, net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS or diluted EPS from continuing operations, as applicable, as indicators of operating performance. These measures, as we calculate them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The following tables reconcile the adjusted measures to their most directly comparable financial measures in accordance with GAAP.



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Operating income (GAAP) $ 879



$ 903



$ 3,633



$ 3,056

Depreciation and amortization (a) 95



97



289



331

Restructuring and other corporate matters (b) 46



52



81



441

Programming charges (b) —



—



—



121

Net gain on sales (b) —



—



(116)



—

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 1,020



$ 1,052



$ 3,887



$ 3,949



(a) The nine months ended September 30, 2020 include an impairment charge for FCC licenses of $25 million and accelerated depreciation of $12 million for technology that was abandoned in connection with synergy plans related to the merger of Viacom Inc. with and into CBS Corporation (the "Merger"). (b) See notes on the following tables for additional information on items affecting comparability.

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to ViacomCBS

Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Reported (GAAP)

$ 616







$ (120)







$ 465







$ .69



Items affecting comparability:





























Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

46







(12)







34







.05



Loss from investments (b)

5







(1)







4







.01



Pension settlement charge (c)

10







(2)







8







.01



Discrete tax items

—







(1)







(1)







—



Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 677







$ (136)







$ 510







$ .76





(a) Reflects severance costs associated with changes in management at certain of our businesses. (b) Reflects the change in fair value of an investment which was sold during the quarter. (c) Reflects the accelerated recognition of a portion of the unamortized actuarial losses due to the volume of lump sum benefit payments in one of our pension plans.



Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to ViacomCBS

Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Reported (GAAP)

$ 615







$ (26)







$ 568







$ .92



Items affecting comparability:





























Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

52







(12)







40







.06



Loss on extinguishment of debt

23







(5)







18







.03



Discrete tax items (b)

—







(119)







(119)







(.19)



Impairment of an equity-method investment

—







—







9







.01



Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 690







$ (162)







$ 516







$ .83





(a) Reflects severance, exit costs and other costs related to the Merger. (b) Primarily reflects a benefit from the remeasurement of our UK net deferred income tax asset as a result of an increase in the UK corporate income tax rate from 17% to 19% enacted during the third quarter of 2020.

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued) (Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to ViacomCBS

Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Reported (GAAP)

$ 2,789







$ (312)







$ 2,359







$ 3.62



Items affecting comparability:





























Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

81







(20)







61







.10



Net gain on sales (b)

(116)







27







(89)







(.14)



Gains from investments (c)

(47)







11







(36)







(.06)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

128







(30)







98







.15



Pension settlement charge (d)

10







(2)







8







.01



Discrete tax items (e)

—







(290)







(290)







(.45)



Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,845







$ (616)







$ 2,111







$ 3.23





(a) Reflects severance costs associated with changes in management at certain of our businesses and the impairment of lease assets in connection with cost transformation initiatives related to the Merger. (b) Primarily reflects a gain on the sale of a noncore trademark licensing operation. (c) Reflects a gain of $37 million on the sale of an investment and an increase in the fair value of an investment which was sold during the third quarter. (d) Reflects the accelerated recognition of a portion of the unamortized actuarial losses due to the volume of lump sum benefit payments in one of our pension plans. (e) Primarily reflects a benefit of $260 million to remeasure our UK net deferred income tax asset as a result of the enactment during the quarter of an increase in the UK corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% beginning April 1, 2023, as well as a net tax benefit in connection with the settlement of income tax audits.



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes

Provision for Income Taxes

Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to ViacomCBS

Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Reported (GAAP)

$ 2,164







$ (352)







$ 1,522







$ 2.47



Items affecting comparability:





























Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)

441







(93)







348







.57



Impairment charge (b)

25







(6)







19







.03



Depreciation of abandoned technology (c)

12







(3)







9







.01



Programming charges (d)

121







(29)







92







.15



Gains from investments (e)

(32)







8







(24)







(.04)



Loss on extinguishment of debt

126







(29)







97







.16



Discrete tax items (f)

—







(122)







(122)







(.20)



Impairment of an equity-method investment

—







—







9







.01



Adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 2,857







$ (626)







$ 1,950







$ 3.16





(a) Reflects severance, exit and other costs related to the Merger and a charge to write down property and equipment to its fair value less costs to sell. (b) Reflects a charge to reduce the carrying values of FCC licenses in two markets to their fair values. (c) Reflects accelerated depreciation for technology that was abandoned in connection with synergy plans related to the Merger. (d) Primarily related to the abandonment of certain incomplete programs resulting from production shutdowns related to COVID-19. (e) Reflects an increase to the carrying value of an investment based on the market price of a similar investment. (f) Primarily reflects a benefit from the remeasurement of our UK net deferred income tax asset as a result of an increase in the UK corporate income tax rate from 17% to 19% enacted during the third quarter of 2020.

