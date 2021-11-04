ViacomCBS Reports Q3 2021 Earnings Results

Nov 04, 2021, 07:00 ET
- Total Company Revenue Increased 13% Year-Over-Year, Reflecting Growth Across All Revenue Streams
- Quarterly Global Streaming Revenue Surpassed $1 Billion for the First Time, with Growth of 62% Year-Over-Year, Driven by Strength in Subscriptions and Advertising
- Added 4.3M Global Streaming Subscribers to Reach Nearly 47M in the Quarter, and Achieved 79% Year-Over-Year Growth in Streaming Subscription Revenue
- Subscriber Acquisition and Consumption on Paramount+ Fueled By a Diverse Global Content Offering, Including A Quiet Place Part II, Paw Patrol: The Movie, the Return of the NFL, and the New CBS Fall Season
- Generated 48% Year-Over-Year Growth in Streaming Advertising Revenue, Largely Driven by Pluto TV, Which Grew Global Monthly Active Users (MAUs) to Over 54M and Revenue by 99% Year-Over-Year
- Announced Broad Distribution Agreement with T-Mobile to Provide Its Customers with Paramount+
STATEMENT FROM BOB BAKISH PRESIDENT & CEO
"ViacomCBS continued to show tremendous momentum across the business as we executed against our strategy. We added 4.3M global streaming subscribers, raising our total to nearly 47M, driven by the scaling of the diverse content offering on Paramount+. Looking forward, we're thrilled about the fresh array of content coming to Paramount+ in the next few months and can't wait to share it with our global audience. Our strategy is clearly working and we'll continue to use the power of global content, distribution and market expansion to drive scale."
|
Q32021 RESULTS*
|
$ IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS
|
Three Months Ended September 30
|
Nine Months Ended June 30
|
GAAP
|
2021
|
2020
|
B/(W)%
|
2021
|
2020
|
B/(W)%
|
Revenue
|
$
|
6,610
|
$
|
5,837
|
13
|
%
|
$
|
20,586
|
$
|
18,411
|
12
|
%
|
▪Advertising**
|
1,855
|
1,828
|
1
|
%
|
6,633
|
5,733
|
16
|
%
|
▪Affiliate**
|
2,102
|
2,059
|
2
|
%
|
6,284
|
5,956
|
6
|
%
|
▪Streaming
|
1,079
|
666
|
62
|
%
|
2,878
|
1,673
|
72
|
%
|
▪Theatrical
|
67
|
6
|
n/m
|
202
|
176
|
15
|
%
|
▪Licensing and other
|
1,507
|
1,278
|
18
|
%
|
4,589
|
4,873
|
(6)
|
%
|
Operating income
|
$
|
879
|
$
|
903
|
(3)
|
%
|
$
|
3,633
|
$
|
3,056
|
19
|
%
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS
|
$
|
0.69
|
$
|
0.92
|
(25)
|
%
|
$
|
3.62
|
$
|
2.47
|
47
|
%
|
Non-GAAP†
|
Adjusted OIBDA
|
$
|
1,020
|
$
|
1,052
|
(3)
|
%
|
$
|
3,887
|
$
|
3,949
|
(2)
|
%
|
Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS
|
$
|
0.76
|
$
|
0.83
|
(8)
|
%
|
$
|
3.23
|
$
|
3.16
|
2
|
%
|
† Non-GAAP measures are detailed in the Supplemental Disclosures at the end of this release.
|
*During the fourth quarter of 2020, ViacomCBS entered into an agreement to sell Simon & Schuster, which was previously reported as the Publishing segment. Simon & Schuster has been presented as a discontinued operation in the company's consolidated financial statements for all periods.
|
**Excludes streaming revenue.
|
n/m = not meaningful
OVERVIEW OF Q3 REVENUE
REVENUE BY TYPE
- Advertising revenue grew 1% year-over-year, reflecting an improved advertising marketplace, partially offset by lower linear impressions, lower political advertising, and the absence of CNET Media Group ("CMG") as a result of its sale in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Affiliate revenue increased 2% year-over-year, reflecting higher reverse compensation and expanded distribution.
- Streaming revenue rose 62% year-over-year:
- Streaming advertising revenue grew 48% year-over-year, driven by growth in advertising on Pluto TV and Paramount+.
- Streaming subscription revenue grew 79% year-over-year, reflecting strong subscriber growth from the company's subscription services.
- Theatrical revenue reflects the releases of Paw Patrol: The Movie, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, and the second quarter release of A Quiet Place Part II, while the prior-year period was impacted by the closure or reduced capacity of movie theaters in response to COVID-19.
- Licensing and other revenue, which includes fees from the licensing of our internally produced television and film programming across third party platforms, as well as fees generated from home entertainment, consumer products, and live events, increased 18% year-over-year.
|
$ IN MILLIONS
|
Three Months Ended September 30
|
Nine Months Ended September 30
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ B/(W) %
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ B/(W) %
|
Advertising*
|
$
|
1,855
|
$
|
1,828
|
$
|
27
|
1
|
%
|
$
|
6,633
|
$
|
5,733
|
$
|
900
|
16
|
%
|
Affiliate*
|
2,102
|
2,059
|
43
|
2
|
6,284
|
5,956
|
328
|
6
|
Streaming
|
1,079
|
666
|
413
|
62
|
2,878
|
1,673
|
1,205
|
72
|
▪Advertising
|
531
|
360
|
171
|
48
|
1,461
|
873
|
588
|
67
|
▪Subscription
|
548
|
306
|
242
|
79
|
1,417
|
800
|
617
|
77
|
Theatrical
|
67
|
6
|
61
|
n/m
|
202
|
176
|
26
|
15
|
Licensing and other
|
1,507
|
1,278
|
229
|
18
|
4,589
|
4,873
|
(284)
|
(6)
|
Total Revenue
|
$
|
6,610
|
$
|
5,837
|
$
|
773
|
13
|
%
|
$
|
20,586
|
$
|
18,411
|
$
|
2,175
|
12
|
%
|
*Excludes streaming revenue n/m = not meaningful
GLOBAL STREAMING HIGHLIGHTS
- Global streaming subscribers rose to nearly 47M, adding 4.3M subscribers in the quarter.
- Subscriber additions in the quarter were led by Paramount+.
- Domestically, Paramount+ saw strong subscriber sign-ups and engagement from a variety of content, including A Quiet Place Part II, Paw Patrol: The Movie, as well as the start of the NFL season.
- Internationally, Paramount+ launches to date have had strong momentum, led by progress in Latin America, Brazil, Australia and Canada.
- SHOWTIME OTT benefited from originals, including Billions, American Rust and The Chi.
- Announced the signing of SkyShowtime, a joint venture with Comcast that will include premium and original content from both companies.
- SkyShowtime will reach more than 20 European territories encompassing 90 million homes.
- Pluto TV revenue grew 99% year-over-year, as MAUs increased to over 54M in the quarter, helped by international growth.
REPORTING SEGMENTS
TV ENTERTAINMENT
- In Q3, CBS was the most-watched network in Daytime and Late Night. Hits like The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Big Brother were leaders in their respective categories among key demos.
- Revenue grew 24% year-over-year, primarily driven by higher licensing, streaming, and affiliate revenue, partially offset by lower advertising revenue.
- Advertising revenue decreased 2% year-over-year, primarily reflecting an unfavorable comparison to the prior-year revenue benefit from political advertising and the absence of CMG, partially offset by an improved advertising market in 2021.
- Affiliate revenue grew 4% year-over-year, driven by growth in reverse compensation.
- Streaming revenue rose 81% year-over-year, reflecting subscriber and advertising growth at Paramount+.
- Licensing and other revenue increased 79% year-over-year, driven by the timing of program availability primarily due to COVID-19 production shutdowns in the prior-year, and a higher volume of domestic licensing.
- Adjusted OIBDA decreased 21% year-over-year, reflecting the company's increased investment in Paramount+.
|
$ IN MILLIONS
|
Three Months Ended September 30
|
Nine Months Ended September 30
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ B/(W) %
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ B/(W) %
|
Revenue
|
$
|
2,924
|
$
|
2,354
|
$
|
570
|
24
|
%
|
$
|
9,244
|
$
|
7,588
|
$
|
1,656
|
22
|
%
|
▪Advertising*
|
943
|
966
|
(23)
|
(2)
|
3,838
|
3,134
|
704
|
22
|
▪Affiliate*
|
698
|
674
|
24
|
4
|
2,082
|
1,926
|
156
|
8
|
▪Streaming
|
390
|
216
|
174
|
81
|
1,062
|
613
|
449
|
73
|
▪Licensing and other
|
893
|
498
|
395
|
79
|
2,262
|
1,915
|
347
|
18
|
Expenses
|
2,653
|
2,011
|
(642)
|
(32)
|
8,308
|
6,280
|
(2,028)
|
(32)
|
Adjusted OIBDA
|
$
|
271
|
$
|
343
|
$
|
(72)
|
(21)
|
%
|
$
|
936
|
$
|
1,308
|
$
|
(372)
|
(28)
|
%
|
*Excludes streaming revenue
CABLE NETWORKS
- In Q3, ViacomCBS had the most programs among the top 25 original cable series among P18-49, P18-34 and K2-11, more than any other cable family, including the top two Kids programs with Paw Patrol and The Patrick Star Show.
- Revenue increased 13% year-over-year, reflecting growth across all revenue streams.
- Advertising revenue increased 6% year-over-year, largely driven by an improved advertising marketplace, partially offset by lower linear impressions.
- Affiliate revenue grew 1% year-over-year, reflecting expanded vMVPD distribution and rate increases, partially offset by subscriber declines.
- Streaming revenue increased 53% year-over-year, largely fueled by advertising revenue growth from Pluto TV, as well as growth in subscribers for subscription streaming services.
- Licensing and other revenue increased 23% year-over-year, primarily driven by the licensing of programming to Paramount+.
- Adjusted OIBDA increased 5% year-over-year, reflecting the above-mentioned revenue growth, partially offset by an increased investment in streaming services and a higher level of original programming.
|
$ IN MILLIONS
|
Three Months Ended September 30
|
Nine Months Ended September 30
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ B/(W) %
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ B/(W) %
|
Revenue
|
$
|
3,458
|
$
|
3,061
|
$
|
397
|
13
|
%
|
$
|
10,192
|
$
|
9,151
|
$
|
1,041
|
11
|
%
|
▪Advertising*
|
917
|
862
|
55
|
6
|
2,806
|
2,622
|
184
|
7
|
▪Affiliate*
|
1,404
|
1,385
|
19
|
1
|
4,202
|
4,030
|
172
|
4
|
▪Streaming
|
689
|
450
|
239
|
53
|
1,816
|
1,060
|
756
|
71
|
▪Licensing and other
|
448
|
364
|
84
|
23
|
1,368
|
1,439
|
(71)
|
(5)
|
Expenses
|
2,552
|
2,195
|
(357)
|
(16)
|
6,977
|
6,206
|
(771)
|
(12)
|
Adjusted OIBDA
|
$
|
906
|
$
|
866
|
$
|
40
|
5
|
%
|
$
|
3,215
|
$
|
2,945
|
$
|
270
|
9
|
%
|
*Excludes streaming revenue
FILMED ENTERTAINMENT
- Revenue declined 2% year-over-year, driven by lower licensing revenues, partially offset by the benefit of current quarter theatrical releases.
- Theatrical includes revenues from the third quarter releases of Paw Patrol: The Movie, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins, and the second quarter release of A Quiet Place Part II, while the prior-year period was impacted by the by the closure or reduced capacity of movie theaters in response to COVID-19.
- Licensing and other revenue decreased 12% year-over-year due to lower volume of programming produced for third parties.
- Adjusted OIBDA declined $16 million year-over-year, reflecting lower profits from current year releases as a result of higher distribution costs, as well as distribution costs associated with anticipated releases.
|
$ IN MILLIONS
|
Three Months Ended September 30
|
Nine Months Ended September 30
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ B/(W) %
|
2021
|
2020
|
$ B/(W) %
|
Revenue
|
$
|
580
|
$
|
590
|
$
|
(10)
|
(2)
|
%
|
$
|
2,244
|
$
|
2,048
|
$
|
196
|
10
|
%
|
▪Theatrical
|
67
|
6
|
61
|
n/m
|
202
|
176
|
26
|
15
|
▪Licensing and other
|
513
|
584
|
(71)
|
(12)
|
2,042
|
1,872
|
170
|
9
|
Expenses
|
542
|
536
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
1,930
|
1,851
|
(79)
|
(4)
|
Adjusted OIBDA
|
$
|
38
|
$
|
54
|
$
|
(16)
|
(30)
|
%
|
$
|
314
|
$
|
197
|
$
|
117
|
59
|
%
|
n/m = not meaningful
BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY
- As of September 30, 2021, the company had $4.8B of cash on its balance sheet and a committed $3.5B revolving credit facility that remains undrawn.
|
VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenues
|
$
|
6,610
|
$
|
5,837
|
$
|
20,586
|
$
|
18,411
|
Costs and expenses:
|
Operating
|
4,064
|
3,462
|
12,292
|
10,779
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
1,526
|
1,323
|
4,407
|
3,804
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
95
|
97
|
289
|
331
|
Restructuring and other corporate matters
|
46
|
52
|
81
|
441
|
Total costs and expenses
|
5,731
|
4,934
|
17,069
|
15,355
|
Net gain on sales
|
—
|
—
|
116
|
—
|
Operating income
|
879
|
903
|
3,633
|
3,056
|
Interest expense
|
(243)
|
(259)
|
(745)
|
(763)
|
Interest income
|
11
|
14
|
37
|
39
|
Net gains (losses) from investments
|
(5)
|
—
|
47
|
32
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
(23)
|
(128)
|
(126)
|
Other items, net
|
(26)
|
(20)
|
(55)
|
(74)
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes and equity
in loss of investee companies
|
616
|
615
|
2,789
|
2,164
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(120)
|
(26)
|
(312)
|
(352)
|
Equity in loss of investee companies, net of tax
|
(18)
|
(9)
|
(80)
|
(30)
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
478
|
580
|
2,397
|
1,782
|
Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
73
|
47
|
126
|
90
|
Net earnings (ViacomCBS and noncontrolling interests)
|
551
|
627
|
2,523
|
1,872
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(13)
|
(12)
|
(38)
|
(260)
|
Net earnings attributable to ViacomCBS
|
$
|
538
|
$
|
615
|
$
|
2,485
|
$
|
1,612
|
Amounts attributable to ViacomCBS:
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
465
|
$
|
568
|
$
|
2,359
|
$
|
1,522
|
Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
73
|
47
|
126
|
90
|
Net earnings attributable to ViacomCBS
|
$
|
538
|
$
|
615
|
$
|
2,485
|
$
|
1,612
|
Basic net earnings per common share attributable to ViacomCBS:
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
.70
|
$
|
.92
|
$
|
3.65
|
$
|
2.47
|
Net earnings from discontinued operations
|
$
|
.11
|
$
|
.08
|
$
|
.20
|
$
|
.15
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
.81
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
3.85
|
$
|
2.62
|
Diluted net earnings per common share attributable to ViacomCBS: (a)
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
$
|
.69
|
$
|
.92
|
$
|
3.62
|
$
|
2.47
|
Net earnings from discontinued operations
|
$
|
.11
|
$
|
.08
|
$
|
.20
|
$
|
.15
|
Net earnings
|
$
|
.80
|
$
|
1.00
|
$
|
3.81
|
$
|
2.61
|
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
646
|
616
|
638
|
615
|
Diluted
|
651
|
618
|
644
|
617
|
(a) Diluted net earnings per common share ("EPS") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, excludes the effect of the assumed conversion of our 5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock to shares of common stock since it would have been antidilutive. As a result, in the calculations of diluted EPS the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding does not include the assumed issuance of shares upon conversion of preferred stock, and preferred stock dividends recorded during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $14 million and $30 million, respectively, are deducted from net earnings from continuing operations and net earnings, as applicable.
|
VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)
|
At
|
At
|
September 30, 2021
|
December 31, 2020
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
4,823
|
$
|
2,984
|
Receivables, net
|
6,560
|
7,017
|
Programming and other inventory
|
1,563
|
1,757
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
1,230
|
1,391
|
Current assets of discontinued operations
|
622
|
630
|
Total current assets
|
14,798
|
13,779
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,809
|
1,994
|
Programming and other inventory
|
12,564
|
10,363
|
Goodwill
|
16,582
|
16,612
|
Intangible assets, net
|
2,790
|
2,826
|
Operating lease assets
|
1,511
|
1,602
|
Deferred income tax assets, net
|
1,221
|
993
|
Other assets
|
3,622
|
3,657
|
Assets held for sale
|
207
|
28
|
Assets of discontinued operations
|
808
|
809
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
55,912
|
$
|
52,663
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
827
|
$
|
571
|
Accrued expenses
|
1,878
|
1,714
|
Participants' share and royalties payable
|
2,099
|
2,005
|
Accrued programming and production costs
|
1,397
|
1,141
|
Deferred revenues
|
1,074
|
978
|
Debt
|
15
|
16
|
Other current liabilities
|
1,138
|
1,391
|
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
|
485
|
480
|
Total current liabilities
|
8,913
|
8,296
|
Long-term debt
|
17,696
|
19,717
|
Participants' share and royalties payable
|
1,228
|
1,317
|
Pension and postretirement benefit obligations
|
1,966
|
2,098
|
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|
965
|
778
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
1,525
|
1,583
|
Program rights obligations
|
291
|
243
|
Other liabilities
|
1,948
|
2,158
|
Liabilities of discontinued operations
|
208
|
220
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
103
|
197
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
ViacomCBS stockholders' equity:
|
5.75% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $.001 per share;
25 shares authorized and 10 shares issued (2021)
|
—
|
—
|
Class A Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; 55 shares authorized;
41 (2021) and 52 (2020) shares issued
|
—
|
—
|
Class B Common Stock, par value $.001 per share; 5,000 shares authorized;
1,108 (2021) and 1,068 (2020) shares issued
|
1
|
1
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
32,943
|
29,785
|
Treasury stock, at cost; 503 (2021 and 2020) Class B shares
|
(22,958)
|
(22,958)
|
Retained earnings
|
12,456
|
10,375
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(1,883)
|
(1,832)
|
Total ViacomCBS stockholders' equity
|
20,559
|
15,371
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
510
|
685
|
Total Equity
|
21,069
|
16,056
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
55,912
|
$
|
52,663
|
VIACOMCBS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited; in millions)
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
Operating Activities:
|
Net earnings (ViacomCBS and noncontrolling interests)
|
$
|
2,523
|
$
|
1,872
|
Less: Net earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
126
|
90
|
Net earnings from continuing operations
|
2,397
|
1,782
|
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to net cash flow provided
by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
289
|
331
|
Deferred tax (benefit) provision
|
(21)
|
187
|
Stock-based compensation
|
154
|
188
|
Net gain on sales
|
(116)
|
—
|
Gains from investments
|
(47)
|
(32)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
128
|
126
|
Equity in loss of investee companies, net of tax and distributions
|
80
|
34
|
Change in assets and liabilities
|
(1,336)
|
(62)
|
Net cash flow provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|
1,528
|
2,554
|
Net cash flow provided by operating activities from discontinued operations
|
124
|
11
|
Net cash flow provided by operating activities
|
1,652
|
2,565
|
Investing Activities:
|
Investments
|
(147)
|
(60)
|
Capital expenditures
|
(231)
|
(210)
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(27)
|
(142)
|
Proceeds from dispositions
|
418
|
146
|
Other investing activities
|
(26)
|
—
|
Net cash flow used for investing activities from continuing operations
|
(13)
|
(266)
|
Net cash flow used for investing activities from discontinued operations
|
(3)
|
(3)
|
Net cash flow used for investing activities
|
(16)
|
(269)
|
Financing Activities:
|
Repayments of short-term debt borrowings, net
|
—
|
(706)
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
—
|
4,365
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(2,220)
|
(2,896)
|
Dividends paid on preferred stock
|
(15)
|
—
|
Dividends paid on common stock
|
(458)
|
(450)
|
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
|
983
|
—
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
1,672
|
—
|
Purchase of Company common stock
|
—
|
(58)
|
Payment of payroll taxes in lieu of issuing shares for stock-based compensation
|
(55)
|
(62)
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
408
|
—
|
Payments to noncontrolling interests
|
(215)
|
(44)
|
Other financing activities
|
1
|
(43)
|
Net cash flow provided by financing activities
|
101
|
106
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(30)
|
(6)
|
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
1,707
|
2,396
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
(includes $135 (2021) and $202 (2020) of restricted cash)
|
3,119
|
834
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
(includes $3 (2021) and $138 (2020) of restricted cash, and $6 (2020) of assets
held for sale)
|
$
|
4,826
|
$
|
3,230
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)
Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 included certain items identified as affecting comparability. Adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted OIBDA"), adjusted earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, adjusted provision for income taxes, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS, and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations (together, the "adjusted measures") exclude the impact of these items and are measures of performance not calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). We use these measures to, among other things, evaluate our operating performance. These measures are among the primary measures used by management for planning and forecasting of future periods, and they are important indicators of our operational strength and business performance. In addition, we use Adjusted OIBDA to, among other things, value prospective acquisitions. We believe these measures are relevant and useful for investors because they allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to the method used by our management; provide a clearer perspective on our underlying performance; and make it easier for investors, analysts and peers to compare our operating performance to other companies in our industry and to compare our year-over-year results.
Because the adjusted measures are measures of performance not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, operating income, earnings from continuing operations before income taxes, provision/benefit for income taxes, net earnings from continuing operations attributable to ViacomCBS or diluted EPS from continuing operations, as applicable, as indicators of operating performance. These measures, as we calculate them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
The following tables reconcile the adjusted measures to their most directly comparable financial measures in accordance with GAAP.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Operating income (GAAP)
|
$
|
879
|
$
|
903
|
$
|
3,633
|
$
|
3,056
|
Depreciation and amortization (a)
|
95
|
97
|
289
|
331
|
Restructuring and other corporate matters (b)
|
46
|
52
|
81
|
441
|
Programming charges (b)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
121
|
Net gain on sales (b)
|
—
|
—
|
(116)
|
—
|
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
1,020
|
$
|
1,052
|
$
|
3,887
|
$
|
3,949
|
(a) The nine months ended September 30, 2020 include an impairment charge for FCC licenses of $25 million and accelerated depreciation of $12 million for technology that was abandoned in connection with synergy plans related to the merger of Viacom Inc. with and into CBS Corporation (the "Merger").
|
(b) See notes on the following tables for additional information on items affecting comparability.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to ViacomCBS
|
Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
616
|
$
|
(120)
|
$
|
465
|
$
|
.69
|
Items affecting comparability:
|
Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)
|
46
|
(12)
|
34
|
.05
|
Loss from investments (b)
|
5
|
(1)
|
4
|
.01
|
Pension settlement charge (c)
|
10
|
(2)
|
8
|
.01
|
Discrete tax items
|
—
|
(1)
|
(1)
|
—
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
677
|
$
|
(136)
|
$
|
510
|
$
|
.76
|
(a) Reflects severance costs associated with changes in management at certain of our businesses.
|
(b) Reflects the change in fair value of an investment which was sold during the quarter.
|
(c) Reflects the accelerated recognition of a portion of the unamortized actuarial losses due to the volume of lump sum benefit payments in one of our pension plans.
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to ViacomCBS
|
Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
615
|
$
|
(26)
|
$
|
568
|
$
|
.92
|
Items affecting comparability:
|
Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)
|
52
|
(12)
|
40
|
.06
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
23
|
(5)
|
18
|
.03
|
Discrete tax items (b)
|
—
|
(119)
|
(119)
|
(.19)
|
Impairment of an equity-method investment
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
.01
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
690
|
$
|
(162)
|
$
|
516
|
$
|
.83
|
(a) Reflects severance, exit costs and other costs related to the Merger.
|
(b) Primarily reflects a benefit from the remeasurement of our UK net deferred income tax asset as a result of an increase in the UK corporate income tax rate from 17% to 19% enacted during the third quarter of 2020.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES REGARDING NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Continued)
(Unaudited; in millions, except per share amounts)
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
|
Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to ViacomCBS
|
Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
2,789
|
$
|
(312)
|
$
|
2,359
|
$
|
3.62
|
Items affecting comparability:
|
Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)
|
81
|
(20)
|
61
|
.10
|
Net gain on sales (b)
|
(116)
|
27
|
(89)
|
(.14)
|
Gains from investments (c)
|
(47)
|
11
|
(36)
|
(.06)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
128
|
(30)
|
98
|
.15
|
Pension settlement charge (d)
|
10
|
(2)
|
8
|
.01
|
Discrete tax items (e)
|
—
|
(290)
|
(290)
|
(.45)
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,845
|
$
|
(616)
|
$
|
2,111
|
$
|
3.23
|
(a) Reflects severance costs associated with changes in management at certain of our businesses and the impairment of lease assets in connection with cost transformation initiatives related to the Merger.
|
(b) Primarily reflects a gain on the sale of a noncore trademark licensing operation.
|
(c) Reflects a gain of $37 million on the sale of an investment and an increase in the fair value of an investment which was sold during the third quarter.
|
(d) Reflects the accelerated recognition of a portion of the unamortized actuarial losses due to the volume of lump sum benefit payments in one of our pension plans.
|
(e) Primarily reflects a benefit of $260 million to remeasure our UK net deferred income tax asset as a result of the enactment during the quarter of an increase in the UK corporate income tax rate from 19% to 25% beginning April 1, 2023, as well as a net tax benefit in connection with the settlement of income tax audits.
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
|
Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
Net Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable to ViacomCBS
|
Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations
|
Reported (GAAP)
|
$
|
2,164
|
$
|
(352)
|
$
|
1,522
|
$
|
2.47
|
Items affecting comparability:
|
Restructuring and other corporate matters (a)
|
441
|
(93)
|
348
|
.57
|
Impairment charge (b)
|
25
|
(6)
|
19
|
.03
|
Depreciation of abandoned technology (c)
|
12
|
(3)
|
9
|
.01
|
Programming charges (d)
|
121
|
(29)
|
92
|
.15
|
Gains from investments (e)
|
(32)
|
8
|
(24)
|
(.04)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
126
|
(29)
|
97
|
.16
|
Discrete tax items (f)
|
—
|
(122)
|
(122)
|
(.20)
|
Impairment of an equity-method investment
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
.01
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
$
|
2,857
|
$
|
(626)
|
$
|
1,950
|
$
|
3.16
|
(a) Reflects severance, exit and other costs related to the Merger and a charge to write down property and equipment to its fair value less costs to sell.
|
(b) Reflects a charge to reduce the carrying values of FCC licenses in two markets to their fair values.
|
(c) Reflects accelerated depreciation for technology that was abandoned in connection with synergy plans related to the Merger.
|
(d) Primarily related to the abandonment of certain incomplete programs resulting from production shutdowns related to COVID-19.
|
(e) Reflects an increase to the carrying value of an investment based on the market price of a similar investment.
|
(f) Primarily reflects a benefit from the remeasurement of our UK net deferred income tax asset as a result of an increase in the UK corporate income tax rate from 17% to 19% enacted during the third quarter of 2020.
