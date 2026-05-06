Viacon Drives Strong Results With Website Revamp for Tire Manufacturer

Website revamp improves navigation and product search, leading to increased enquiries and lower bounce rates within two months

KOLKATA, India, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance-driven digital marketing agency, Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd., has successfully delivered a website transformation project for a leading player in the Indian tire manufacturing industry.

The project was initiated with the goal of executing a complete site makeover within a challenging timeline while ensuring quality deliverables.

"The focus was on simplifying how users interact with the website and making it easier to explore the product catalogue. By improving navigation and search, the goal was to create a more intuitive experience that supports faster discovery and drives enquiries," said Sutanu Upadhyay, Head of Technology at Viacon.

The legacy platform presented navigational challenges, including repetitive roadblocks and the absence of smart query filters, which limited ease of use for visitors.

To address these issues, Viacon implemented a modified front-end using Next.js tools such as static site generation (SSG) and server-side rendering (SSR) to improve performance and support SEO optimization.

The project followed a structured process to meet the defined timeline.

The audit and research phase included a detailed site audit and two brainstorming sessions focused on market research and feasible solutions. During design thinking, the user journey was mapped, and content types were defined based on user intent.

The strategy phase introduced new UX solutions for intuitive product search and a modular CMS portal designed with Strapi. Finally, in the design phase, a detailed Figma prototype was created, incorporating a customized search filter to demonstrate the website experience.

The final product was a responsive website developed using Next.js for optimization, and a headless CMS using Strapi to enable seamless and intuitive navigation. The platform also includes a customizable search tool, a query-based product search plugin and a content-rich user interface to support improved product discovery.

Within two months of deployment, the platform recorded:

2,600 engagements

20% reduction in bounce rate

140 more inquiries

12 lead generation outcomes

20% increase in time spent on the site

40% increase in higher class inquiries

The project demonstrates how improved usability and search can directly influence user engagement and enquiries.

To learn more, visit viacon.io

About Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Viacon Marketing & Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global MarTech agency that provides digital marketing technology solutions and SaaS platforms for businesses. Its services include search engine optimization (SEO), web and app development, paid media management, and performance marketing. The company also deploys AI-enabled tools, including automated content optimization and predictive audience targeting.

Founded in 2018 by Mashum Mollah in West Bengal, India, Viacon serves clients in India, the UAE, and the United States. The company works across sectors such as eCommerce, SaaS, healthcare, and real estate, with a distributed team supporting the delivery of digital solutions.

Media Contact

Ejaz Ahmed

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viacon.io

SOURCE Viacon