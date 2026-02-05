Viactiv® Named 2026 Women's Choice Award® Recipient

Award recognition based on a national survey of women who use Viactiv Calcium Chews

TUSTIN, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Viactiv® , a renowned brand of calcium chew supplements, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Women's Choice Award® , an award that recognizes brands based on consumer recommendations among women. The recognition is based on results from a national consumer survey conducted by the Women's Choice Award® organization.

According to the survey, more than 85% of women who reported using Viactiv Calcium Chews said they would recommend the product to friends or family. This level of consumer recommendation met the criteria required to earn the Women's Choice Award® designation within the calcium supplement category.

"With so many options in today's marketplace, the Women's Choice Award® simplifies the decision-making process for women by spotlighting brands that deliver exceptional products and experiences," said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women's Choice Award®. "Viactiv's recognition reflects the strong level of customer advocacy among women who use their products and the brand's commitment to excellence."

The Women's Choice Award® is an independent organization that evaluates brands based on consumer research focused on likelihood to recommend. The award is intended to serve as a third-party indicator of customer recommendations.

"Receiving the Women's Choice Award is an important recognition for Viactiv," said Katie Lucas, chief marketing officer of Viactiv. "It reflects women's confidence in our calcium chews and the role they play in their everyday nutritional routines."

Viactiv's delicious calcium chews are available in stores and online at Walmart, Target, iHerb and Amazon.

About Viactiv

Viactiv is a nutritional supplement brand that has built a reputation over the past 25 years for offering delicious calcium chews. Viactiv is renowned for its focus on taste, convenience, and customer satisfaction. The brand's products are designed to help customers lead a healthy, active lifestyle. For more information, please visit www.viactiv.com .

About WomenCertified Inc.®

As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women's Choice Award, sets the standard for helping women make smarter consumer choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are highly recommended and trusted by women. Awards are based on national surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania that studied the purchasing behaviors of men vs. women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

Methodology

The Women's Choice Award® conducted a national online survey of adult women ages 18 and older who self-reported prior use of Viactiv Calcium Chews. Respondents were asked about their likelihood of recommending the product to friends or family. Brands must meet or exceed a predefined recommendation threshold established by the Women's Choice Award® to qualify for recognition. Survey fielding dates, sample size, and margin of error are available from the Women's Choice Award® upon request.

