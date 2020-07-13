ViaCyte Appoints Brittany Bradrick as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical stage regenerative medicine company, today announced the appointment of Brittany Bradrick as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Bradrick joins ViaCyte from Insulet Corporation where she was Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development. Prior to that, she was Director, Business Development and Alliance Management at Abbott Diabetes Care and served life science companies as an investment banker for over ten years with Chase Securities, Credit Suisse, and Piper Jaffray.

"We are very excited to welcome Brittany to ViaCyte. Her extensive strategic, financial, and operational experience, especially in creating transformative opportunities in diabetes, make her the ideal person to help us realize our strategic vision as the preeminent cell therapy company and further enhance shareholder value as we move toward key inflection points in this next stage of our Company's evolution," said Paul Laikind, Ph.D. President and Chief Executive Officer of ViaCyte. "Brittany's experience will be invaluable as she partners with our team to drive finance, strategic deal making, and the advancement of our programs toward late-stage development and commercialization."

ViaCyte is the only company with stem cell-derived islet replacement candidates undergoing clinical testing and the only group to show that the implanted cells are capable of producing insulin in people with type 1 diabetes. The Company's promising candidates have the potential to deliver a functional cure for people with type 1 diabetes and a significant advancement for people with insulin-requiring type 2 diabetes.

"Having worked in the diabetes field, I am excited to join ViaCyte at this exciting time. The Company has consistently broken new ground in regenerative medicine and established itself as one of the leading cell therapy companies," said Ms. Bradrick. "I look forward to being a part of ViaCyte's management team and helping the Company advance its mission to deliver breakthrough programs for people with diabetes and maximize shareholder value."

Ms. Bradrick earned a MBA from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University and a B.S. in business administration from the University of Missouri. She currently serves on the advisory board of AltrixBio and the board of MedExecWomen. In 2014, Bradrick was named one of the top women in medical devices by FierceMedicalDevices.

About ViaCyte

ViaCyte is a privately held regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies as potential long-term diabetes treatments to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications. ViaCyte's product candidates are based on directed differentiation of pluripotent stem cells into PEC-01 pancreatic islet progenitor cells, which are then implanted in durable and retrievable cell delivery devices. Over a decade ago, ViaCyte scientists were the first to report on the production of pancreatic cells from a stem cell starting point and the first to demonstrate in an animal model of diabetes that, once implanted and matured, these cells secrete insulin and other pancreatic hormones in response to blood glucose levels and can be curative. More recently, ViaCyte demonstrated that when effectively engrafted, PEC-01 cells can mature into glucose-responsive insulin-producing cells in patients with type 1 diabetes. To accelerate and expand its efforts, ViaCyte has established collaborative partnerships with leading companies including CRISPR Therapeutics and W.L. Gore & Associates. ViaCyte is funded in part by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and JDRF. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more, please visit www.viacyte.com and connect with ViaCyte on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

