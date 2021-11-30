ViaCyte Appoints Marty Lorenzo as General Counsel

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaCyte, Inc. , a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies to address diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced the appointment of Marty Lorenzo as General Counsel. Mr. Lorenzo brings over 20 years in the legal profession leading corporate transactions and compliance functions.

"We are excited to have Marty join the ViaCyte management team," said Michael Yang, President and Chief Executive Officer of ViaCyte. "His high caliber legal and leadership experiences will serve us well from multiple vantage points as we advance our leading regenerative medicine platform."

"I am thrilled to be part of ViaCyte as the Company advances transformational cell therapies to the clinic with the potential to deliver functional cures," said Mr. Lorenzo. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and contributing to the execution of ViaCyte's core strategic and operational objectives."

Mr. Lorenzo joins ViaCyte having most recently served as the Vice President Legal Affairs and Assistant Corporate Secretary at Petco where he was the legal lead on Petco's recent successful IPO. During his tenure at Petco, he led corporate governance, business and corporate development, and government affairs functions. Prior to joining Petco, Mr. Lorenzo was a Partner in the corporate departments of DLA Piper, Mintz Levin, and Kilpatrick Townsend where he assisted in formulation and execution of business strategy and transactions supporting capital raises, M&A, and strategic partnerships. He is a Director on the board of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA), Chair of its Governance Committee, and a member of the Executive Committee. Mr. Lorenzo earned his BA and his Juris Doctorate from the University of San Diego during his more than 30 years in the United States Marine Corps.

About ViaCyte

ViaCyte is a privately held clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies based on two major technological advances: cell replacement therapies derived from pluripotent stem cells and medical device systems for cell encapsulation and implantation. ViaCyte has the opportunity to use these technologies to address critical human diseases and disorders that can potentially be treated by replacing lost or malfunctioning cells or proteins. The Company's first product candidates are being developed as potential long-term treatments for patients with type 1 diabetes to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications. To accelerate and expand ViaCyte's efforts, it has established collaborative partnerships with leading companies, including CRISPR Therapeutics and W.L. Gore & Associates. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.viacyte.com and connect with ViaCyte on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

