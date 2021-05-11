Viacyte To Participate In World Medical Innovation Forum Panel On Future Of Cell Therapy For Type 1 Diabetes

The panel session will explore the complexity of diabetes and its management, as well as the potential of gene and cell therapies. During the panel, Dr. Jaiman, a pediatric endocrinologist, will highlight the promise of cell replacement therapy to lessen the need for constant management of type 1 diabetes and improve patient quality of life and co-morbidities.

"Regular insulin administration remains the standard of care treatment for patients living with type 1 diabetes, presenting a significant disease management burden and impacting quality of life," said Dr. Jaiman. "Regenerative medicine approaches for type 1 diabetes utilizing stem-cell derived islet cell replacement therapy are being advanced from discovery through to clinical trials, offering the potential to alleviate the need for constant management of the disease with a functional cure."

At ViaCyte, Dr. Jaiman is focused on leading the development of stem cell therapy programs within the diabetes space toward the goal of changing the paradigm of medical care for patients with type 1 diabetes. To learn more about islet cell replacement therapy's potential to achieve the long sought-after functional cure for type 1 diabetes, read Dr. Jaiman's article on the Mass General Brigham Innovation blog.

With two decades of experience, ViaCyte has two clinical-stage product candidates – PEC-Encap and PEC-Direct – actively recruiting type 1 diabetes patients for two, Phase 2 clinical trials. Data are expected in the second half of 2021 for PEC-Encap and first half of 2022 for PEC-Direct, with anticipated filing of biologics license applications in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

About ViaCyte

ViaCyte is a privately held regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies based on two major technological advances: cell replacement therapies derived from pluripotent stem cells and medical device systems for cell encapsulation and implantation. ViaCyte has the opportunity to use each technology individually or together to address critical human diseases and disorders that can potentially be treated by replacing lost or malfunctioning cells or proteins. The company's first product candidates are being developed as potential long-term treatments for type 1 diabetes patients to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications. To accelerate and expand the company's efforts, ViaCyte has established collaborative partnerships with leading companies, including CRISPR Therapeutics and W.L. Gore & Associates. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.viacyte.com and connect with ViaCyte on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About the World Medical Innovation Forum

The World Medical Innovation Forum, hosted by Mass General Brigham, is a global gathering of more than 1,700 senior health care leaders. It responds to the intensifying transformation of healthcare and its impact on innovation. The Forum is rooted in the belief that no matter the magnitude of that change, the center of health care needs to be a shared, fundamental commitment to collaborative innovation – industry and academia working together to improve patient lives. For more information, visit https://worldmedicalinnovation.org.

SOURCE ViaCyte, Inc.

Related Links

https://worldmedicalinnovation.org

