ViaCyte to Present at Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaCyte, Inc. , an innovator in cellular therapy and regenerative medicine, announced today that it will present at the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on October 14, 2021, at 10:15 a.m. PT in Carlsbad, CA.

Michael Yang, ViaCyte's President and Chief Executive Officer, will give an update on the Company's latest advances in the development of product candidates for long-term treatment of type 1 diabetes, to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications.

"Cell replacement therapy has the potential to address the limitations of current therapies and advance the treatment of diabetes," said Mr. Yang. "Recently, ViaCyte has demonstrated a clinical proof-of-concept that our stem cell-derived islet replacement therapy is a promising approach to effectively produce insulin and regulate blood glucose in patients with type 1 diabetes."

The Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is the sector's foremost annual conference bringing together senior executives and top decision-makers in the industry to advance cutting-edge research into cures. For more details, visit www.meetingonthemesa.com.

About ViaCyte

ViaCyte is a privately held clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies based on two major technological advances: cell replacement therapies derived from pluripotent stem cells and medical device systems for cell encapsulation and implantation. ViaCyte has the opportunity to use these technologies to address critical human diseases and disorders that can potentially be treated by replacing lost or malfunctioning cells or proteins. The Company's first product candidates are being developed as potential long-term treatments for patients with type 1 diabetes to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications. To accelerate and expand the Company's efforts, ViaCyte has established collaborative partnerships with leading companies, including CRISPR Therapeutics and W.L. Gore & Associates. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.viacyte.com and connect with ViaCyte on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

SOURCE ViaCyte, Inc.