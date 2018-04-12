ViaCyte to Present at Alliance for Regenerative Medicine's 6th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day in New York City

A live webcast at the 6th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day will be available at the time of the presentation here: http://www.arminvestorday.com/webcast.

Alliance for Regenerative Medicine 6th Annual Cell & Gene Therapy Investor Day

Speaker: Paul Laikind, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer

Date/Time: April 17, 5:00 PM EDT

Location: Metropolitan Club, New York

ViaCyte will also present at four additional upcoming healthcare events. Details of the events are as follows:

TypeOneNation Summit – San Diego 2018

Speaker: Eugene Brandon, Ph.D., Director, Strategic Relations and Communications

Date: April 22, 12:45 PM PDT

Location: La Jolla Institute, La Jolla, California

IPITA, The Transplantation Society, JDRF, and the Harvard Stem Cell Institute KOL Meeting on Stem Cell-Derived Beta Cells

Speaker: Kevin D'Amour, Ph.D., Vice President, Research and Chief Scientific Officer

Presentation: Session 4 – Moving Stem Cell Therapeutics to the Clinic

Date/Time: May 7, 3:00 PM EDT

Location: Joseph B. Martin Conference Center at Harvard Medical School, Boston

American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

Speaker: Olivia Kelly, Ph.D., Senior Director, Cell Biology

Presentation: Developing a Cell Therapy Combination Product for Diabetes

Date/Time: May 16, 8:30 AM EDT

Location: Hilton Chicago, Chicago

World Advanced Therapies and Regenerative Medicine Congress

Speaker: Mark Zimmerman, Ph.D., Vice President, Operations and Business Development

Presentation: New data on a novel stem cell combination product for diabetes - development and clinical update

Date/Time: May 17, 3:30 PM BST

Location: Business Design Centre, London

About ViaCyte

ViaCyte is a privately-held regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies as potential long-term diabetes treatments to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications. ViaCyte's product candidates are based on the derivation of pancreatic progenitor cells from stem cells, which are then implanted in durable and retrievable cell delivery devices. Once implanted and matured, these cells are designed to secrete insulin and other pancreatic hormones in response to blood glucose levels. ViaCyte has two product candidates in clinical-stage development. The PEC-Direct™ product candidate delivers the pancreatic progenitor cells in a non-immunoprotective device and is being developed for type 1 diabetes patients who have hypoglycemia unawareness, extreme glycemic lability, and/or recurrent severe hypoglycemic episodes. The PEC-Encap™ (also known as VC-01) product candidate delivers the same pancreatic progenitor cells in an immunoprotective device and is being developed for all patients with diabetes, type 1 and type 2, who use insulin. ViaCyte is also developing immune-evasive 'universal donor' stem cell lines, from its proprietary CyT49 cell line, which are expected to further broaden the availability of cell therapy for diabetes and other potential indications. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company is funded in part by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and JDRF. For more information on ViaCyte, please visit www.viacyte.com and connect with ViaCyte on Twitter and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viacyte-to-present-at-alliance-for-regenerative-medicines-6th-annual-cell--gene-therapy-investor-day-in-new-york-city-300628689.html

SOURCE ViaCyte, Inc.

