ViaCyte to Present at ISSCR International Symposium: Stem Cell Biology to New Therapies

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaCyte, Inc., a privately-held clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, announced an upcoming presentation at From Stem Cell Biology to New Therapies, an ISSCR International Symposium being held in Toronto. ViaCyte is developing novel stem cell-derived islet replacement therapies for insulin-requiring diabetes. For type 1 diabetes, ViaCyte has two product candidates, PEC-Direct and PEC-Encap, in clinical trials. For all insulin-requiring diabetes, the company's third program, PEC-QT, is in preclinical development and is partnered with CRISPR Therapeutics.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: ISSCR International Symposium: Stem Cell Biology to New Therapies Speaker: Kevin D'Amour, Ph.D., Vice President, Research and Chief Scientific Officer Title: Development of stem cell-derived islet replacement for type 1 diabetes Date/Time: November 6, 2-3 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

For more information about ViaCyte's participation in industry events, please visit: ViaCyte Events.

About ViaCyte's Pipeline

The PEC-Direct product candidate delivers ViaCyte's PEC-01 cells (pancreatic islet progenitor cells) in a non-immunoprotective device and is being developed for type 1 diabetes patients who have hypoglycemia unawareness, extreme glycemic lability, and/or recurrent severe hypoglycemic episodes. The PEC-Encap (also known as VC-01) product candidate delivers the same pancreatic islet progenitor cells in an immunoprotective device and is being developed for all patients with type 1 diabetes. ViaCyte is also developing immune-evasive stem cell lines from its proprietary CyT49 cell line, which are being used in the PEC-QT program and have the potential to further broaden the availability of cell therapy for all patients with diabetes, type 1 and type 2, who use insulin, as well as other potential indications.

About ViaCyte

ViaCyte is a privately-held regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies as potential long-term diabetes treatments to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications. ViaCyte's product candidates are based on directed differentiation of pluripotent stem cells into PEC-01 pancreatic islet progenitor cells, which are then implanted in durable and retrievable cell delivery devices. Over a decade ago, ViaCyte scientists were the first to report on the production of pancreatic cells from a stem cell starting point and the first to demonstrate in an animal model of diabetes that, once implanted and matured, these cells secrete insulin and other pancreatic hormones in response to blood glucose levels, and can be curative. More recently, ViaCyte demonstrated that when effectively engrafted, PEC-01 cells mature into glucose-responsive insulin producing cells in patients with type 1 diabetes. To accelerate and expand its efforts, ViaCyte has established collaborative partnerships with leading companies including CRISPR Therapeutics and W.L. Gore & Associates. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. ViaCyte is funded in part by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and JDRF. For more information, please visit www.viacyte.com.

SOURCE ViaCyte, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.viacyte.com

