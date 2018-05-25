ViaCyte to Present at the American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions

Details of the presentation are as follow:

American Diabetes Association's 78th Scientific Sessions

Speaker: Robert R. Henry, M.D., Professor of Medicine, UC San Diego School of Medicine; Chief, VA Section of Endocrinology, Metabolism & Diabetes; and Director, Center for Metabolic Research, Veterans Medical Research Foundation

Session: Clinical Progress in Islet Transplantation – Clinical Science

Abstract Number: 138-OR

Presentation: Initial Clinical Evaluation of VC-01™ Combination Product – A Stem Cell-Derived Islet Replacement for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

Date/Time: June 23, 4:00 PM EDT

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla.

About ViaCyte

ViaCyte is a privately-held regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies as potential long-term diabetes treatments to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications. ViaCyte's product candidates are based on the derivation of pancreatic progenitor cells from stem cells, which are then implanted in durable and retrievable cell delivery devices. Once implanted and matured, these cells are designed to secrete insulin and other pancreatic hormones in response to blood glucose levels. ViaCyte has two product candidates in clinical-stage development. The PEC-Direct™ product candidate delivers the pancreatic progenitor cells in a non-immunoprotective device and is being developed for type 1 diabetes patients who have hypoglycemia unawareness, extreme glycemic lability, and/or recurrent severe hypoglycemic episodes. The PEC-Encap™ (also known as VC-01) product candidate delivers the same pancreatic progenitor cells in an immunoprotective device and is being developed for all patients with diabetes, type 1 and type 2, who use insulin. ViaCyte is also developing immune-evasive 'universal donor' stem cell lines, from its proprietary CyT49 cell line, which are expected to further broaden the availability of cell therapy for diabetes and other potential indications. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company is funded in part by the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM) and JDRF. For more information on ViaCyte, please visit www.viacyte.com and connect with ViaCyte on Twitter and Facebook.

