ViaCyte to Present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies that provide a functional cure for patients with diabetes, announced today that Michael Yang, President & CEO, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Company's News & Events page accessible here: https://viacyte.com/news-events/. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About ViaCyte

ViaCyte is a privately held regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies based on two major technological advances: cell replacement therapies derived from pluripotent stem cells and medical device systems for cell encapsulation and implantation. ViaCyte has the opportunity to use each technology individually or together to address critical human diseases and disorders that can potentially be treated by replacing lost or malfunctioning cells or proteins. The company's first product candidates are being developed as potential long-term treatments for type 1 diabetes patients to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications. To accelerate and expand the company's efforts, ViaCyte has established collaborative partnerships with leading companies, including CRISPR Therapeutics and W.L. Gore & Associates. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.viacyte.com and connect with ViaCyte on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

