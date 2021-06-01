ViaCyte to Present Late-Breaking Data at the American Diabetes Association's 81st Scientific Sessions

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaCyte, Inc., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company focused on developing cell therapies that provide a functional cure for patients with diabetes announced today presentation of a late-breaking ePoster with commentary on behalf of the study by Manasi Sinha Jaiman, M.D., M.P.H., Vice President, Clinical Development, at the upcoming American Diabetes Association's Virtual 81st Scientific Sessions to be held on June 25-29, 2021.

The ePoster, "Stem Cell-Derived Islet Replacement Therapy (VC-02) Demonstrates Production of C-Peptide in Patients with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) and Hypoglycemia Unawareness" will be available for conference attendees to view and submit questions on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

"We believe that the data presented at ADA from our stem cell-derived islet replacement therapy program brings us one step closer to delivering a functional cure for type 1 diabetes," said Dr. Jaiman. "Our mission is to re-define the way in which diabetes is managed today by eliminating the burden of constant insulin administration with a therapy designed to deliver physiological regulation of blood glucose, thus enabling better health outcomes for patients."

After the conference, the ePoster will be available at the journal Diabetes® website.

About ViaCyte

ViaCyte is a privately held regenerative medicine company developing novel cell replacement therapies based on two major technological advances: cell replacement therapies derived from pluripotent stem cells and medical device systems for cell encapsulation and implantation. ViaCyte has the opportunity to use these technologies to address critical human diseases and disorders that can potentially be treated by replacing lost or malfunctioning cells or proteins. The company's first product candidates are being developed as potential long-term treatments for patients with type 1 diabetes to achieve glucose control targets and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia and diabetes-related complications. To accelerate and expand the company's efforts, ViaCyte has established collaborative partnerships with leading companies, including CRISPR Therapeutics and W.L. Gore & Associates. ViaCyte is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.viacyte.com and connect with ViaCyte on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About PEC-Direct (VC-02)

ViaCyte's PEC-Direct (VC-02) product candidate is being developed for treatment of patients with type 1 diabetes who have hypoglycemia unawareness and/or extreme glycemic lability. It is an investigational cell replacement therapy comprised of pancreatic islet progenitor cells in a non-immunoprotective pouch, which allows direct vascularization of the implanted cells. VC-02 is designed to enable production of both insulin and glucagon to modulate blood glucose, improve time in range, and ameliorate or prevent complications associated with type 1 diabetes. Phase 2 clinical studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of VC-02 are ongoing (clinical trial identifier: NCT03163511).

About the ADA's Scientific Sessions

The American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 81st Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held virtually June 25-29, 2021. Leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the world will unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to all virtual content for 90-days after the event, with access ending September 29, 2021. For more information, visit https://professional.diabetes.org/scientific-sessions .

