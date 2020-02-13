viagogo Completes Acquisition Of StubHub

GENEVA, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- viagogo, the globally active ticket marketplace for accessing live sports, music and entertainment events, today announced it has completed its acquisition of StubHub. The acquisition will give consumers wider access to their favorite events.

These two complementary marketplaces will sell hundreds of thousands of tickets daily across more than 70 countries, giving fans seamless access to a wider selection of event tickets around the world, while sellers, teams and artists will have the ability to reach new audiences. This provides a huge opportunity to consumers, who will have access to more competitive pricing and broader offerings.

viagogo will maintain the StubHub brand and its headquarters in San Francisco, CA.

Founded in 2006 by Eric Baker, viagogo was built with the aim of providing ticket buyers with the widest possible choice of tickets to events and to help ticket sellers reach the widest audience. Since its inception in 2006, viagogo has grown to be an important option for fans in Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America, and has partnered with many of the world's leading brands in sports and entertainment. viagogo now serves customers in over 70 countries and processes millions of transactions annually.

