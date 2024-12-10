viaim Set to Officially Launch Its Strategic Global Market Expansion

The Company's "Redefine Productivity at Ease" philosophy demonstrates its full commitment to improving workplace productivity with its innovative AI technology

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the demand for more efficiency in global workplaces growing, viaim, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, will soon officially launch its global market expansion strategy, Upholding the brand vision of "Redefine Productivity at Ease," the company is committed to leveraging innovative AI technology to help professionals tackle mundane tasks, enabling them to "work smarter, not harder," boost workplace efficiency, and focus on creativity while maintaining a balanced work-life dynamic.

viaim, with its AI earphone series, including viaim RecDot and other products, has taken an important step toward expanding into the international market. This initiative not only extends the brand vision but also demonstrates the company's firm commitment to transforming workplace efficiency globally.

viaim's mission is to create "Real Intelligence," truly useful AI that serves as a time-saving smart office assistant. It aims to help professionals streamline processes, improve work quality, and free them from tedious, repetitive tasks, allowing them to "liberate their brains" and focus on more valuable work.

The Birth of a Brand Through Insights

Imagine being in the middle of a critical teleconference, conversation, or workout when inspiration strikes, or key collaboration details emerge. Suddenly, a brief distraction — such as an email notification — causes vital points to be missed. This situation, familiar to many professionals, was also a recurring challenge for the viaim team. They found themselves repeatedly asking, "How can we simplify the way meetings and calls are captured?" This shared frustration sparked the drive to create a solution.

From Inspiration to Innovation: The Conception of viaim

viaim is dedicated to creating truly practical AI products that address workplace distractions and inefficiencies. By embedding AI into headsets, viaim enables users to record and transcribe meetings, calls, and live events seamlessly. After the meeting, viaim AI can also help to automatically organize a meeting summary and to-do list. As a regular occurrence, viaim understands very well that sudden bursts of inspiration sometimes come that need to be recorded urgently. viaim products can capture these ideas and inspirations that flash by instantly and quickly help to treat them as the treasure they are in their entirety.

viaim's Mission and Vision

viaim's mission is simple: to create genuinely useful AI that frees people from repetitive, exhausting office tasks, allowing them to focus on meaningful activities such as engaging with colleagues, innovating, and enjoying the rewards of their efforts. viaim constantly evolves its ideas to deliver seamless, intuitive experiences that enhance happiness and believes a powerful AI brain can handle tedious tasks, enabling people to focus on their core work, boosting creativity, competitiveness, and efficiency. This approach saves time for life's joys and explorations. viaim envisions a world where people work smarter and live fuller lives. As a young, fast-growing company, it values being small and focused to drive meaningful change.

Shawn Ma, CEO of viaim, shared: "Our mission is to develop 'Real Intelligence,' which provides true value by addressing real-world challenges, not just showcasing technical capabilities. viaim aims to inspire people to rethink the balance between work and life, helping users work smarter, not harder, to unlock more possibilities. Our goal is to create a professional AI assistant network across various fields, forming a comprehensive intelligent ecosystem that enhances happiness. With this vision, we look forward to a smarter, freer, and more meaningful future, bringing these benefits to people everywhere."

viaim invites everyone to join the immersive experience at CES 2025 at Booth 36709 LVCC, South Hall 2 from January 7 to 10, where the company will release its latest products: viaim RecDot, a headset, and viaim Notekit, a computer-based solution. Visitors can experience viaim's immersive AI-powered solutions firsthand, designed to transform workplace productivity.

For more information, please visit https://store.viaim.ai/password

