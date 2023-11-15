VIAJA CON AVELO! Avelo Airlines Takes Flight at Greater Philly's Wilmington Airport with Exclusive Nonstop Flights to Puerto Rico

Very low, one-way fares between ILG and San Juan start at $99

Avelo surpasses flying 200,000 Customers at ILG in first 10 months

PHILADELPHIA and WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines takes flight today at the greater Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Wilmington Airport (ILG) with exclusive nonstop service to San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Puerto Rico. More than 250,000 Puerto Ricans reside in the greater Philadelphia /Delaware Valley region - the second-largest Puerto Rican population in the continental United States.

San Juan is Avelo's first destination outside the continental United States and Avelo is the first airline to offer nonstop flights beyond the continental United States at ILG — the convenient, affordable and travel-friendly alternative to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL).

Since taking flight at ILG in February, Avelo has flown more than 200,000 Customers at the region's most travel-friendly airport – more than doubling the prior record number of annual travelers at ILG set in 2014. Avelo has also achieved year-to-date on-time performance rate at ILG of 81% and a flight cancellation rate of 0.4% - providing greater Philly and Delaware Valley travelers with unrivaled operational reliability.

Avelo operates this route twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft. Very low, one-way fares between ILG and SJU start at $99*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Founder, Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Since taking flight in February, more than 200,000 Customers have discovered the convenience, reliability and affordability of flying Avelo at greater Philly's most travel-friendly airport — Wilmington Airport. Today's inaugural flight to San Juan is the latest example of the smooth and seamless travel experience Avelo is bringing to the four-state Delaware Valley region. With the second-largest Puerto Rican community in the continental U.S., Avelo is making it easier than ever for friends and family to reconnect on both ends of this exciting new Caribbean route, while offering the most convenient way for vacationers to enjoy the sun, culture, beaches of this tropical paradise."

Avelo celebrated the start of this new route today amidst a backdrop of palm trees at a tropical beachfront-themed community ceremony at ILG. The festivities included Puerto Rican fare, lively photo opportunities and a water cannon salute to send the plane off. The event was hosted by Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) and Avelo Airlines leaders accompanied by local and state political and community officials, including Avelo Airlines Head of Brand and Communications Jim Olson, DRBA Executive Director Tom Cook, New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, and members of the Hispanic community including Latin American Community Center CEO Maria Matos, and Nuestras Raíces VP India Colon-Diaz.

Delaware Governor John Carney said, "It is exciting to see Avelo continue to expand here in Delaware. With flights to San Juan beginning this week, Delawareans have even more opportunities for affordable, convenient travel, and residents of our neighboring states have another great reason to visit Delaware."

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said, "Congratulations to Avelo Airlines for adding another flight to the Wilmington Airport. We're thankful for Avelo as they continue to recognize the value and importance of investing in New Castle County and eagerly look forward to what is next."

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said, "It's great news that Avelo continues to grow here in the greater Wilmington area and adding Puerto Rico to its ever-expanding list of destinations is especially exciting for our City's Puerto Rican residents and for the larger Hispanic community in general. Being able to bypass larger metropolitan airports in places like Philadelphia and Baltimore should be a boon for tourism as well as make it that much easier for families and loved ones to stay connected. I for one can't wait to see what more Avelo has in store for making air travel convenient and fun again."

Wilmington Councilwoman Maria Cabrera said, "As someone of Puerto Rican descent, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, I am absolutely ecstatic at Avelo's announcement of the addition of Puerto Rico as a destination! This news is an attestation of the economic engine of the Hispanic community, but also a smart investment. Puerto Rico is one of the most Beautiful US territories to visit! Thank you Avelo for Making it convenient for not only tourists, but for families to be able to visit their loved ones, more conveniently and economically! I For one, am very grateful and can't wait to take my first flight out of Wilmington Airport to Puerto Rico!"

Nuestras Raíces of Delaware, Philadelphia and South Jersey Vice President India Colon-Diaz said, "Nuestras Raíces is thrilled to see emerging growth in local travel of Avelo Airlines at the Wilmington Airport. We are committed to their vision while partnering to support the economic landscape, offering unparalleled connectivity to Delaware Valley's multi-cultural and family travelers alike. We look forward to this promising collaboration and the positive impact it will have on the region."

Deputy Executive Director for the DRBA Stephen D. Williams said, "With Avelo's first flight to San Juan, Puerto Rico, Wilmington Airport – for the first time in its history – has nonstop jet service to a destination beyond the continental United States. In addition to this milestone event, our airport recently recorded a new all-time high for customer enplanements, surpassing the previous mark of 104,488 set in 2014. As we always say, If you want to avoid the hassles of big city airports, Delaware's Wilmington Airport has your ticket!"

Puerto Rico: The Heart & Soul of the Caribbean

SJU is the most accessible airport in Puerto Rico. Located in Isla Verde – in the Carolina district – this airport is just minutes away from San Juan. Puerto Rico is a place where the Old World is mashed up with the new on an island that is small in size but offers an immense bounty of one-of-a-kind experiences. Rich history and culture, exceptional food, pristine beaches, majestic mountains, relaxation, and adventure are all packed into one sun-kissed Caribbean paradise. Visitors feel like family, and around every corner there's a celebration of life, a vibrant cultural experience, food for the soul and a captivating rhythm.

The Philadelphia / Delaware Valley's Most Travel-Friendly Airport

Wilmington Airport is conveniently located a short drive south of Philadelphia - offering a refreshingly fast, smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. ILG's adjacency to multiple major highways and railways makes it the most convenient and travel-friendly airport for Philly and the Delaware Valley, which encompasses portions of four states: Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, South Jersey and the northern Eastern Shore of Maryland.

Avelo currently serves 11 nonstop destinations from its ILG base. The airline employs approximately 100 ILG-based Crewmembers, including pilots, flight attendants, airport Crewmembers, aircraft maintenance technicians and supervisors.

America's Most Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded to Inspire Travel by saving its Customers time and money. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than 3.5 million Customers on over 27,000 flights. Today, Avelo serves 44 destinations in 23 states and Puerto Rico with a fleet of 16 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Avelo has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small, easy to use airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

The airline prides itself on its reliability. Through the first nine months of 2023, Avelo has achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry with 80.8% of all flights arriving within 15 minutes of their scheduled arrival time.

Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Additionally, families can travel with ease knowing every child 13 and under will always be automatically seated with an accompanying adult at no additional cost.

Avelo offers advanced seat assignments for sale. One third of its seats are extra leg room seats, ranging from 32 inches to more than 36 inches, offering a more comfortable experience for Customers who value more space. In addition to advance seat assignments, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay only for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Avelo is also distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 44 popular destinations across the United States, including its six bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) and Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

About The Delaware River and Bay Authority

The DRBA, a bi-state governmental agency created by Compact in 1962, owns and operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, and the Forts Ferry Crossing. The DRBA also manages corporate and aviation properties through its economic development powers - two airports in New Jersey (Millville Airport and Cape May Airport) and three in Delaware (Wilmington Airport, Civil Air Terminal and Delaware Airpark). All DRBA operating revenues are generated through the bridge, ferry and airport facilities. For more information, visit www.drba.net.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

[email protected]

Jim Olson

[email protected]

Wilmington Airport (ILG)

James Salmon

[email protected]

Porsha Green

[email protected]

*Very low, one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $99 between SJU and ILG for travel between December 1 and December 13, 2023. Fares must be booked by November 19, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines