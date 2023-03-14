Viakoo and Presidio Announce Partnership to Deliver Best-in-Class IoT/OT Enterprise Security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo, the leader in IoT/OT vulnerability remediation, today announced a partnership with Presidio, a global digital services and solutions provider, to deliver comprehensive physical security, internet of things (IoT) and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity solutions to joint customers.

The partnership helps organizations achieve convergence in how physical security teams and cybersecurity teams operate to reduce risk and stop threats such as ransomware, data exfiltration, and advanced persistent threats. As defenses around IT systems have become stronger, threat actors have turned their focus to more vulnerable OT and IoT devices including physical security systems such as access control and video surveillance. This has created urgency in how to secure and harden them.

The IoT/OT attack surface is one of the most difficult to manage, involving multiple departments and existing at a scale anywhere from 5x to 20x traditional IT systems. The partnership brings together Viakoo's automated ability to perform service assurance, analyze vulnerabilities, and remediate them at scale with the Viakoo Action Platform, and Presidio's ability to provide managed IoT/OT cybersecurity solutions. Together, Viakoo and Presidio provide best-in-class cyber hygiene for connected devices and offer joint customers innovative solutions to protect their networks and have confidence in both their physical and cybersecurity posture.

"The IoT/OT security attack surface are among the fastest-growing attack surfaces in cybersecurity, and addressing IoT/OT security is a particularly expensive and tedious process because of the multitude of variables involved," said Frank Rubio, VP of Alliances at Viakoo. "It's essential that organizations deploy automated solutions to contend with this scale and complexity. Our partnership with Presidio enables a host of organizations to better protect themselves at scale by accessing this powerful automated solution."

"Viakoo's unique capabilities enable a discovery and remediation process that is far more efficient for IoT/OT than traditional methods," said Eric Adams, VP of Physical Security at Presidio. "An automated solution for IoT/OT like Viakoo's is essential for organizations that hope to defend against the modern threat environment."

The solution is available to Presidio customers now. For more information click here: Viakoo Action Platform Detailed Solution

About Viakoo

Viakoo enables customers to defend their IoT attack surface. Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Presidio

Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider accelerating business transformation through secured technology modernization. Highly skilled teams of engineers and solutions architects with deep expertise across cloud, security, networking and modern data center infrastructure help customers acquire, deploy and operate technology that delivers impactful business outcomes. Presidio is a trusted strategic advisor with a flexible full life cycle model of professional, managed, and support and staffing services to help execute, secure, operationalize and maintain technology solutions. For more information visit www.presidio.com.

