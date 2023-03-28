Viakoo Continues Rapid Growth in 2023, Following Major IoT Security Market Growth

Driven by product excellence and key strategic partnerships, Viakoo continues to outpace competitors in IoT security

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo , the leader in IoT (internet of things) vulnerability remediation, today announced significant momentum in 2023 amid continued market growth. Viakoo has closed notable new customer-driven partnerships, including a recent partnership with Presidio , and product innovation to drive the industry forward. Since launching the Viakoo Action Platform , Viakoo has consistently met and anticipated the growing demand for enterprise IoT applications and device management and vulnerability remediation at scale. The company has also achieved corporate growth, expanding its executive leadership team to continue driving product innovations that meet customer needs.

Powerful Partnerships

Cyberattacks on IoT devices are accelerating at an unprecedented rate, with over 2.5 billion global events since 2019, according to the IoT Security Global Market Report 2022 . Viakoo is the leading IoT/OT (operational technology) remediation solution that can analyze and remediate vulnerabilities at scale. Viakoo's commitment to driving innovation further is highlighted by its partnerships, which ensure customers have an optimal end-to-end IoT/OT automated security solution that works seamlessly in their environment. Viakoo most recently announced a partnership with Presidio, a leading global digital services and solutions provider, to deliver comprehensive physical security, IoT and OT cybersecurity solutions to joint customers around the world.

For the last two years, Viakoo has created integrations and partnerships with leading cybersecurity and managed services security providers to support the most diversified customer use cases. These partnerships enable Viakoo customers to benefit from the industry's first end-to-end, agentless IoT/OT enterprise security management solution that remediates vulnerabilities rapidly and at scale. Viakoo's partnerships are bi-directional, enriching the value of both solutions and assisting in creating a comprehensive IoT security environment, complete with certificates, firmware patching and password management.

Product Excellence

According to Statista , by 2025 there will be over 75 billion IoT connected devices in use. This is nearly a threefold increase from the IoT devices installed in 2019. The IoT/OT attack surface is the largest exposed attack vector for enterprises today. Unlike traditional IT devices, IoT/OT devices typically lack the same level of visibility and vulnerability management, leaving a massive attack surface that presents an open door for cyber criminals. Viakoo ensures that every connected enterprise can maintain 100% visibility and security for their network devices without disrupting operations, something no other solution can achieve. Viakoo achieves this through innovation, having been awarded multiple patents to deliver essential updates and patches to devices that were previously inaccessible except by manual methods, a time consuming and resource-intensive process that is incapable of meeting modern security needs at scale. Viakoo is the first solution in the industry to effectively address this dynamic through automation.

Viakoo recently extended these capabilities with its Device Certificate Manager (DCM) as a part of the Viakoo Action Platform. Viakoo DCM enables organizations to extend zero trust to IoT networks, a major priority for enterprises. According to Gartner , zero trust will be the fastest growing network security segment in 2023.

Industry Recognition

Viakoo's consistent recognition across the industry highlights the effectiveness of the company's approach to IoT/OT security.

Viakoo was named a winner in the annual SINET16 Innovator competition. Honored by a judging committee of 117 private and government security professionals, the committee selects 16 winners out of hundreds of applicants to highlight those most innovative and compelling cybersecurity organizations in their field.

in the annual SINET16 Innovator competition. Honored by a judging committee of 117 private and government security professionals, the committee selects 16 winners out of hundreds of applicants to highlight those most innovative and compelling cybersecurity organizations in their field. Viakoo was honored as a winner at the 2022 Red Herring Global Awards, a competition that celebrates the innovations and technologies of the leading private companies from North America , Europe , and Asia .

at the 2022 Red Herring Global Awards, a competition that celebrates the innovations and technologies of the leading private companies from , , and . Viakoo was also named the IoT Security Platform of the Year by the IoT Breakthrough Awards, earning distinction among more than 4,000 nominations from around the world.

by the IoT Breakthrough Awards, earning distinction among more than 4,000 nominations from around the world. Viakoo earned further recognition as a winner in the IoT Evolution Excellence Awards, as well as in The Cloud Awards for Best Use of Cloud in IoT, and in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Best IoT Security Platform.

"We're extremely proud of our achievements over the past year, and even more, our consistent excellence since launching the security business five years ago," said Bud Broomhead, CEO of Viakoo.

"The market is growing rapidly as many organizations are aware of the massive attack surface their IoT/OT devices represent. Viakoo is well positioned to deliver the outcomes customers need. We're excited to continue delivering best-in-class solutions to our customers while driving our industry forward through innovation and partnerships."

For more information on the Viakoo Action Platform, click here .

About Viakoo

Viakoo enables customers to defend their IoT attack surface. Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

