Viakoo Named Winner of Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2023

Viakoo Honored as Next Gen IoT Security Winner in Cyber Defense Magazine's 2023 Global InfoSec Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo, the leader in IoT (internet of things) vulnerability remediation, today announced that it was named a winner of the Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) 2023 Global InfoSec Awards: Next Gen Internet of Things (IoT) Security at the RSA Conference. The Global InfoSec Awards honor information security innovators who provide industry-leading products and services.

Viakoo's consistent recognition across the industry highlights the effectiveness of the company's approach to IoT/OT security. Viakoo's solution, Viakoo Action Platform, provides an automated scalable solution for defending IoT attack surfaces and ensures every enterprise IoT device is 100% visible, operational, and secure.

"We're very excited to be recognized as the Next Gen IoT Security solution from Cyber Defense Magazine," said Bud Broomhead, CEO of Viakoo. "Our history of providing over 1 billion hours of IoT service assurance solutions allowed us to take on the challenge of IoT vulnerability remediation and provide breakthrough innovations to solve these challenges. The competition was fierce this year and we proudly accept this honor."

Until now, IoT devices have not been managed to the same standards of IT devices and have inadvertently created a massive attack surface for cybercriminals resulting in ransomware, data exfiltration, and creation of botnet armies using IoT devices. Viakoo took notice of this and designed the next-gen Viakoo Action Platform to remediate existing device vulnerabilities in order to fill the gap.

"Viakoo embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The award judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their review of company submitted materials including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. Cyber Defense Magazine recognizes best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

The full list of winners can be found at the link here. For more information on the Viakoo Action Platform, visit here.

About Viakoo

Viakoo enables customers to defend their IoT attack surface. Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

Viakoo Media Inquiries

Contact: John Kreuzer, Lumina Communications for Viakoo

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Viakoo