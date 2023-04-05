Viakoo Welcomes Joe Lea as New Strategic Board Member

Joe Lea, President of Shift5 and former Tanium and Armis executive, joins Viakoo's Board of Directors to support growth in IoT vulnerability remediation solutions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viakoo, the leader in IoT vulnerability remediation, today announced that Joe Lea is joining as a new Board Member. Lea will provide strategic direction for Viakoo as the industry leader continues innovating and expanding in the IoT/OT security market.

Lea brings over 20 years of product, security and business experience to the Viakoo Board. He has held numerous technical and executive leadership positions, most recently serving as President and Board Member at Shift5, a fleet cybersecurity and operational intelligence provider. At Shift5, Lea drove growth and delivered value for Shift5's customers, employees and stakeholders. Previously, Lea was VP of Product at Armis, Inc., an IoT security company, where he led the company to its multi-billion dollar valuation.

"The IoT/OT attack surface is the largest exposed attack vector for enterprises today," said Joe Lea, Board Member at Viakoo. "I'm excited to join Viakoo, which ensures that every connected enterprise can maintain 100% visibility and security for their network devices without disrupting operations, something no other solution has achieved."

Lea also served as the Head of Product at Tanium, the endpoint security and management platform used by more than half of the Fortune 500, where he built the team and operating model that spawned its broad portfolio of security and systems management products. He holds a PhD in Cognitive Science, which has informed his perspective on technology and led to numerous patents and award-winning product offerings.

"Joe is an industry leader with an impressive background in the IoT/OT cybersecurity space," said Bud Broomhead, CEO of Viakoo. "We couldn't be happier that he is joining our Board to provide strategic direction for Viakoo as we continue significant growth in the IoT security market."

The Viakoo Action Platform solves the problem of managing 10,000s to 100,000s of IoT devices affordably. Delivered as a SaaS offering, the Platform has a series of modules that ensure all devices are inventoried, in compliance with internal policy, are continuously remediated and repatriated as full network citizens.

About Viakoo

Viakoo enables customers to defend their IoT attack surface. Viakoo's vision is for every connected enterprise device to be 100% visible, operational, and secured. The agentless Viakoo Action Platform keeps distributed unmanaged and IoT environments secure and continuously operational at the lowest risk and cost. Automated device cyber hygiene is reliably updated at scale with firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations. Viakoo Inc. is a leader in cyber hygiene for connected devices, located in Mountain View, California, USA. Follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

