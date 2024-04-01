ViaLase Closes $40 million Series C Financing to Advance First Femtosecond Laser for the Treatment of Glaucoma

Series C financing supports the continued advancement of ViaLase's clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones

ALISA VIEJO, Calif., April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaLase, Inc ., a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on addressing unmet needs in the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm, today announced that it has closed a Series C financing raising gross proceeds of approximately $40 million. The financing was led by a new investor along with strong support from current investors, including Venture Investors Health Fund, Arboretum Ventures and Falcon Vision, an ophthalmology investment platform supported by KKR.

Proceeds from this round of financing will ensure the continued advancement of clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones of the Company's ViaLase® Laser*. If approved, the ViaLase Laser will be the first femtosecond laser used for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma (POAG).

"ViaLase's innovative approach to glaucoma management has the potential to elevate the standard of care for glaucoma patients around the world," said Jim Adox, Executive Managing Director, Venture Investors. "We have strongly believed in ViaLase's proven leadership, brilliant team, and pioneering technology since we wrote the first seed check to back the team."

"The strong support from our investors validates the potential of the ViaLase Laser to enhance the current treatment paradigm for the millions of patients living with glaucoma," said Tibor Juhasz, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, ViaLase, Inc. "We are preparing to embark on a new phase in our company's evolution—commercialization —and are incredibly fortunate to have the support, resources, financial backing and counsel of such a high-caliber group of investors."

The ViaLase Laser combines the precision of femtosecond laser technology and the accuracy of micron-level image guidance to deliver a noninvasive glaucoma treatment called femtosecond laser image-guided high-precision trabeculotomy, or FLigHT. The novel FLigHT procedure will provide physicians with unparalleled precision and visibility when creating channels in the trabecular meshwork (TM) to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) through a noninvasive, nonsurgical approach.

About Glaucoma

Glaucoma affects 76 million people worldwide, a number that is expected to increase to 112 million by 2040, and is the second leading cause of irreversible blindness in the world.1,2 Most forms of glaucoma are chronic and, when left undetected or untreated, lead to irreversible vision loss. Early detection and treatment are essential to protecting against vision loss, which results when the optic nerve deteriorates, leading to progressive loss of the field of vision. Lowering IOP and thus reducing visual field progression is the only proven glaucoma treatment today. The current treatment paradigm typically begins with topical eye drops, then may advance to laser therapy or minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), before resorting to invasive, traditional filtration surgery.

About ViaLase, Inc.

ViaLase, Inc. is a globally-minded, venture and strategic capital-backed, clinical stage medical technology company located in Aliso Viejo, CA. ViaLase is focused on disrupting the conventional glaucoma treatment paradigm with the introduction of a truly noninvasive image-guided femtosecond laser treatment that enhances glaucoma patient care. With a leadership team that has vast experience developing, designing, manufacturing, and commercializing the first femtosecond lasers for ophthalmic surgery for refractive and cataract patients, ViaLase is now bringing that expertise and innovation to glaucoma patients. ViaLase believes in collaborating closely with health care providers, payers, societies, and patients to inform our product development and commercial activities with the goal of bringing this revolutionary treatment to glaucoma patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.ViaLase.com .

About Venture Investors Health Fund

Venture Investors Health Fund (VIHF) is a venture capital firm investing in breakthrough seed and early-stage healthcare companies. Founded in 1982, with a Midwest focus and a national reach, VIHF is a leader in backing entrepreneurs commercializing innovative healthcare solutions coming out of the country's premier research institutions. Since its founding, VIHF has invested in more than 80 companies and is committed to championing solutions that address the world's most significant healthcare challenges. VIHF is based in Madison, Wisconsin, and Ann Arbor, Michigan. www.ventureinvestors.com.

About Arboretum Ventures

Arboretum Ventures, LLC ("Arboretum") is a venture capital firm, founded in 2002, specializing in the healthcare sector. The firm manages $1 billion in capital across six investment funds raised over the past twenty‐one years. Arboretum focuses on capital‐efficient investment opportunities in medical devices, life science tools & diagnostics, tech‐enabled care delivery, and pharma adjacencies. The firm's portfolio is diverse in terms of stage and geography, although 'under ventured' geographies like the Midwest are of particular interest. Arboretum's guiding vision is to identify transformative healthcare companies developing novel solutions to significant healthcare issues that simultaneously reduce cost and improve outcomes. For information, visit www.thearboretumgroup.com.

About Falcon Vision

Falcon Vision is an ophthalmology focused platform supported by KKR. The platform invests in and manages a diversified portfolio of emerging assets across medical devices and biopharmaceuticals. Falcon Vision's strategy is to address the need for capital, access to executive talent, and operational guidance to support advancement of innovative products for under managed ophthalmic disease and vision preservation. Falcon Vision collaborates with the team at Flying L Partners to identify and execute new opportunities.

*The ViaLase Laser is an investigational device and is not approved for commercial use.

References:

1.

World Health Organization. World report on vision: Executive Summary 2019. https://iris.who.int/bitstream/handle/10665/328721/WHO-NMH-NVI-19.12-eng.pdf 2.

Tham YC, Xiang L, et al. Global Prevalence of Glaucoma and Projections of Glaucoma Burden through 2040: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis. Ophthalmology 2014; 121(11): 2081-2090. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0161642014004333

Any product, brand names, and/or logos are trademarks of ViaLase, Inc.

