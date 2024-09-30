vialytics Offers Free AI-Powered Infrastructure Recovery Services to Communities Affected by Hurricane Helene

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Helene's devastating impact on the Southeastern United States, vialytics, a leader in AI-powered infrastructure management solutions, is extending a helping hand to affected communities.

The company is offering its advanced infrastructure recovery services at no cost through the end of 2024 to municipalities impacted by the hurricane, while supplies last.

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, vialytics is offering infrastructure recovery services to municipalities for free. Post this

Hurricane Helene made landfall on September 26 as a Category 4 hurricane, causing catastrophic flooding and extensive damage across Florida and neighboring states. With over 64 lives lost and billions in damages reported, communities are now facing the daunting task of recovery. In response, vialytics is stepping up to provide essential support.

"Our commitment to community resilience has never been more critical," said Andy Kozma, Chief Revenue Officer and President of vialytics Americas. "By offering our services free of charge, we aim to empower towns to recover quickly and effectively from this disaster." vialytics leverages cutting-edge AI technology to transform how municipalities prepare for, respond to, and recover from extreme weather events and the damage they cause to town infrastructure."

The platform provides rapid post-disaster damage assessments that streamline the process of securing FEMA funding for recovery efforts. This capability is vital as communities begin to navigate the complexities of rebuilding after such significant destruction. "Our best-in-class platform allows local governments to swiftly assess and document infrastructure damage," Kozma explained. "This not only expedites recovery but also ensures that towns receive the financial support they need to rebuild stronger than before."

The company encourages affected municipalities throughout the Southeast and beyond to take advantage of this limited-time offer. With a proven track record of assisting over 500 municipalities across the U.S. and Europe, vialytics is dedicated to helping communities enhance their resilience against future extreme weather events. For more information on how vialytics can support your community's recovery efforts, please visit www.vialytics.com.

About:

vialytics is a global leader in AI-powered infrastructure management solutions, focused on empowering municipalities with innovative tools for disaster preparedness and recovery. With a mission to create safer, more resilient communities, vialytics is committed to leveraging technology for the benefit of local governments and their residents.

SOURCE Vialytics Americas, Inc.