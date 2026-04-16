vialytics Presents $35,250 Donation to Wounded Warrior Project Following Month-Long Giving Campaign

AI-powered road management company honored veterans and military families through a March campaign tied to municipal meetings and new client onboarding.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vialytics, an AI-powered pavement assessment and road management software company serving municipalities across the United States, has presented a $35,250 donation to Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) following the conclusion of its March 2026 giving campaign. The check was delivered in person to WWP's Manhattan office by Andy Kozma, President and Chief Revenue Officer of vialytics Americas.

Donation of $35,250 to Wounded Warrior Project in Manhattan, NYC office.

The campaign, which ran throughout the month of March, was structured around two giving commitments: a $150 donation to WWP for every first on-site meeting vialytics held with a municipality, made in the name of that community. Additionally, as part of the initiative, a portion of fees from new municipal partnerships was dedicated to donations made in the name of the communities served, some named some not.

The initiative translated into a meaningful contribution to WWP—supporting critical programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts that help veterans thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides.

Donations were made on behalf of municipalities across the country, including Malvern, AR; Ketchikan, AK; Greybull, WY; and Antrim Township, PA. In addition, many municipalities chose to support this initiative quietly, reinforcing that the spirit of giving extends far beyond recognition.

"vialytics Americas is proud to announce a $35,250 donation to Wounded Warrior Project. This was made possible because of the generosity of our clients and the full support of our leadership team. So many of the municipalities and professionals we have the privilege of serving have ties to our armed forces, either through their own service or that of a family member. This donation is our small but heartfelt act of solidarity. It is a way to honor the men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect the freedoms that allow all of us to build, grow, and thrive. We are deeply grateful to every partner who made this possible."

— Andy Kozma Erdmann, President US & Global Chief Revenue Officer.

The idea behind the campaign was rooted in a simple conviction: the cities and towns that vialytics works with are home to millions of veterans and military families, and the infrastructure those communities rely on was built and protected in part through their service. The campaign was designed not as a promotional incentive, but as a genuine acknowledgment of that connection.

"We must never forget the cost of freedom," said Brea Kratzert Todd, WWP Vice President of Business Development. "Wounded Warrior Project is there for warriors and their families throughout their lifetime, and supporters like vialytics make that possible."

For vialytics, the visit was an opportunity to honor not only the contribution, but also the municipalities whose engagement made it possible—communities that, like the veterans WWP serves, stand behind the scenes doing essential work, particularly at a time when the reality of service and sacrifice feels closer to home.

About vialytics

Founded in 2018, vialytics is an AI-powered road management platform helping over 1000 communities worldwide monitor roadway conditions, prioritize repairs, and optimize infrastructure spending. Using smartphones and AI, vialytics turns everyday municipal vehicles into automated inspection tools, giving public works teams real-time data to make smarter, proactive maintenance decisions. Learn more at www.vialytics.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is the nation's leading veterans service organization, focused on the total well-being of post-9/11 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families. Our programs, advocacy, and awareness efforts help warriors thrive, provide essential lifelines to families and caregivers, and prevent veteran suicides. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project.

SOURCE Vialytics Americas, Inc.