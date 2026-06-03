vialytics Appoints Dominik Kenzler as Chief Product and Technology Officer

STUTTGART, Germany, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vialytics, a leading GovTech SaaS company specializing in AI-powered road management systems, has appointed Dominik Kenzler as its new Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).

At the same time, Co-Founder Achim Hoth will transition into the role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), where he will focus on guiding the company's strategic evolution toward a comprehensive operating system for public works and municipal infrastructure management.

vialytics appoints Dominik Kenzler as CPTO to accelerate AI-powered growth and innovation. Post this Group picture of vialytics' leadership

Positioning for the Next Phase of Growth

As a market leader in intelligent road management systems, vialytics is reshaping how public works departments and municipal agencies operate. The platform enables faster workflows and more transparent, data-driven decision-making.

With continued success across Germany, France, and the United States, the company is now entering its next phase of growth. The goal is to build the foundation for fully digitized workflows across municipal infrastructure management.

"The rapid rise of AI is putting pressure on traditional software companies," said Patrick Glaser, CEO and Co-Founder of vialytics. "But as a vertically integrated SaaS company with proprietary data, we're in a strong position to benefit from this shift. While others are reacting, we have the opportunity to actively shape the market. Now is the time to scale quickly and decisively."

Strengthening Product and Technology Leadership

To support this growth, vialytics has brought on Dominik Kenzler, an experienced product leader with a strong track record in scaling digital platforms. He previously led product and design teams at sevDesk, CLARK, and Native Instruments.

"vialytics stood out to me because of its ambition and real-world impact," said Kenzler. "Today, the platform is already a core tool for over 1,000 municipalities in seven countries, but this is just the beginning. AI has the potential to help cities and counties work more efficiently, make better decisions, and modernize a sector that has historically been underserved by digital solutions."

As CPTO, Kenzler will lead the development of the vialytics platform into a "Public Works Operating System"—an AI-driven solution designed to support end-to-end municipal operations.

"Dominik combines speed of execution with a strong focus on usability and design," added Glaser. "That's how we'll continue setting the standard for digital solutions in public infrastructure."

Strategic Focus on Expansion and Scale

As part of this leadership transition, Achim Hoth will shift his focus to long-term strategy and growth.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've built within the product organization," said Hoth. "Now my focus is on shaping our next phase of growth—identifying new markets and strengthening our leadership position globally."

This move reinforces vialytics' commitment to scaling its impact and expanding its footprint across global markets.

"Our system is already setting the benchmark for municipal solutions," said Glaser. "Now we're scaling that advantage and defining how public works will operate in the future."

About vialytics

vialytics provides AI-powered road management solutions that help municipalities assess road conditions, streamline operations, and make data-driven decisions about maintenance and investment.

With over 1,000 customers worldwide and a growing presence across the United States, vialytics enables public works teams to spend less time collecting data and more time fixing roads. Learn more at www.vialytics.com.

SOURCE Vialytics Americas, Inc.