vialytics Announces 2025 U.S. RoadStar Award Winners Recognizing Excellence in Digital Road Management

Communities in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, California, and Indiana honored for leadership in asset management, work order operations, planning, and innovation

EDISON, N.J., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- vialytics, a provider of AI-powered road management technology for public works agencies, announced the 2025 U.S. winners of the vialytics RoadStar Awards, recognizing municipalities and counties that are using digital tools and data to improve how roads and infrastructure are managed.

The annual RoadStar Awards celebrate communities that are leading the way in modern infrastructure management through stronger planning, improved operational efficiency, better asset visibility, and innovative technology use.

2025 RoadStar Award Winners

"Public works teams do essential work every day that often happens behind the scenes," said Andy Kozma Erdmann, President & Chief Revenue Officer of vialytics Americas. "The RoadStar Awards recognize agencies that are embracing smarter tools, improving operations, and setting an example for other communities."

2025 U.S. RoadStar Award Winners

Asset Master

Honesdale, Pennsylvania

The Borough of Honesdale earned the Asset Master award for building a comprehensive digital inventory of public infrastructure. Using vialytics, the borough has documented more than 600 municipal assets, including crosswalks, fire hydrants, stormwater inlets, parking meters, and streetlights. This centralized inventory supports better visibility, planning, and long-term maintenance decisions.

Work Order Master

Old Tappan, New Jersey

The Borough of Old Tappan received the Work Order Master award after creating more than 1,000 digital work ordersthrough the vialytics platform. The system is used to coordinate a wide range of daily operations, including pothole repairs, snow removal, leaf collection, catch basin cleaning, sign installation, and other maintenance activities.

Planning Master

Linne Community Services District, California

Linne Community Services District was recognized for using roadway condition data to improve maintenance planning and long-term decision-making. After assessing its road network with vialytics, the district developed a multi-year strategy to prioritize improvements across all roads, including roads that had not been repaired in many years.

Innovation Master

Allen County, Indiana

Allen County earned the Innovation Master award for expanding its use of vialytics beyond roadway ratings to support broader asset management and operational coordination. The county uses the platform for sign inventory, work order management, and mapping additional infrastructure assets such as bridges, railroad crossings, gates, and other facilities.

Recognizing Leadership in Modern Public Works

The RoadStar Awards highlight agencies that are demonstrating how digital road management can improve transparency, efficiency, and long-term infrastructure outcomes.

Over the coming weeks, vialytics will continue sharing stories from each of the winning communities and the ways they are modernizing road management practices.

To learn more about the RoadStar Awards and vialytics, visit www.vialytics.com.

About vialytics

vialytics provides AI-powered pavement condition assessments that streamline road evaluations, improve operational efficiency, and support long-term infrastructure planning for public works agencies. Using a smartphone-based data collection approach, vialytics helps municipalities capture current roadway conditions and translate them into actionable insights to prioritize maintenance and communicate infrastructure needs with confidence.

SOURCE Vialytics Americas, Inc.