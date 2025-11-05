Viam Brings Robotic Surface Finishing Solution to Europe at Metstrade 2025

Viam is bringing adaptive automation to marine manufacturing, transforming how boat builders approach precision-critical, technically demanding work.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viam , the software platform for robotics focused on surface finishing solutions for the marine industry, will introduce its robotic block sanding system to European boat builders at Metstrade 2025 in Amsterdam. Viam's presence at the show illustrates its expanding role in helping boat builders introduce adaptive automation to complex, labor-intensive processes.

Fiberglass sanding is a vital step in achieving the smooth finishes that define high-quality boats, but it is also one of the most demanding and time-intensive stages of production, making it difficult to staff and even harder to scale. Viam's modular robotic sanding system automates block sanding and long-boarding through 3D vision and motion planning that adapts dynamically to any mold size or shape. Robotic stations can install quickly, connect directly to existing workflows, and deliver consistent coverage without manual reprogramming. For boat builders, it offers improved finish quality, reduced rework, and frees skilled technicians to focus on other specialized tasks. The system is being piloted with Viking Yachts , a global leader in sportfishing and luxury yacht manufacturing.

"By introducing intelligent automation into one of the most challenging steps in boat building, we're helping manufacturers enhance throughput, precision, and workplace safety without losing the craftsmanship that defines their products," said Viam Founder and CEO Eliot Horowitz. "Metstrade is an important opportunity to connect with European manufacturers seeking to modernize their production lines and build more adaptable, resilient operations."

Across Europe, thousands of marine manufacturers are navigating a tight labor market and growing production pressures––and sanding is only one of several persistent bottlenecks limiting scale and efficiency on the factory floor.

Viam recently expanded its marine offerings to include a robotic gelcoating application system powered by the same real-time vision and motion-planning technology as its sanding solution. The system applies gelcoat evenly and consistently across all complex geometries, enhancing operational efficiency across builds. The company's robotic surface finishing capabilities also extend to wood sanding and finishing, addressing the demanding work required on exterior structures and wood interiors and trim in luxury yacht construction.

Attendees can see the robotic sanding system in action and learn about gel-coating at Metstrade 2025, November 18–20 in Amsterdam, at Booth 11.525 in the Construction Materials Zone. The sanding system was previewed earlier this year at IBEX 2025 , where it drew strong interest from builders seeking to expand automation across production lines. After Metstrade, the system will move to Viam's newly-established European center in Italy, marking the company's first R&D site in the region and a hub for collaboration with local manufacturers.

About Viam:

Viam brings modern software engineering to robotics, with everything companies need to build and run intelligent machines. The Viam platform enables engineers of all disciplines to collaborate efficiently and build robotic solutions that are fast and future-proof. Viam powers solutions across sectors, including manufacturing, marine, climate, logistics, entertainment and more. Founded in 2020 by MongoDB co-founder and former CTO Eliot Horowitz, Viam is headquartered in New York City. viam.com

