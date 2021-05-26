Viamedici Commended by Frost & Sullivan for its Next-generation Enterprise Product Information Management Suite, EPIM4

"Viamedici's EPIM4, with its smart product configuration (SPC) digital sales readiness, is a complete solution for selling complex, personalized, and individualized portfolios and can be used extensively by sales representatives and distributors," said Sankara Narayanan, Senior Industry Analyst. "Fast implementation, easy administration, excellent usability, and partner and rollout readiness further enhance the company's customer value proposition."

The comprehensive EPIM4 platform can be applied to real-time data storage and provisioning; smart product configuration (SPC); electronic catalogs (ECAT); eCommerce (ECOM); product, media, and review portal management; and automated print publishing. As Viamedici is the only company offering an all-inclusive product management software solution to manage both product data and configuration rules, it has been able to position itself as a vendor of specialized software solutions.

Viamedici's SPC digital sales readiness offering, with its configure price quote (CPQ) and procurement functions, is the ideal solution for the management and sale of a range of customizable products. The company further differentiates itself with its ability to continuously import changes within the rule sets coming from other systems. As most companies have large parts of rule sets readily available in their enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, Viamedici supports seamless integration with legacy ERP systems to guarantee consistency.

"With the launch of EPIM4, Viamedici also set up its own EPIM cloud center (ECC) in compliance with the EU general data protection regulation (GDPR). The company has also been continuously shifting its customers from on-premise deployments to cloud-based distributed and federated global deployments to avoid time latency," noted Sankara Narayanan. "Frost & Sullivan expects that Viamedici's EPIM4 rollout, shift to SaaS, and cloud models, investment and representation in Eastern Europe, Russia, and Asia will help it further strengthen its position in the global market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

About Viamedici Software GmbH (VM)

Viamedici Software GmbH was founded in 1999 and is owner-managed. Viamedici operates internationally and is one of the leading providers of software and cloud solutions for the digitalization of product management, marketing and sales processes. At the heart of the portfolio is the product information management suite Viamedici EPIM, which also includes Product Master Data Management, Media Asset Management, Total Quality Management, Data Governance and Cross Media Publishing. This is supplemented by a powerful e-commerce platform as well as solutions for electronic data exchange and mobile applications. Contact us for more information.

Contact:

Dawn Fischer-Van Sickle

P: +49 174 3332185

E: [email protected]

